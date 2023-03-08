County Commission approves PNM plan to demolish power plant, remediate site

FARMINGTON — Plans to tear down the shuttered San Juan Generating Station and return the site on which it sits to a natural state are poised to move ahead after the San Juan County Commission approved a demolition and remediation plan for the facility.

Commissioners voted unanimously during the Tuesday, March 7 meeting in Aztec to approve the plan put together by the Public Service Company of New Mexico, the plant’s largest owner. PNM officials submitted the plan in December in accordance with a county ordinance that requires the owners of such facilities to provide for removal once the facility has been retired.

There was little discussion about the plan before commissioners voted, aside from a handful of questions, including one from Commissioner Terri Fortner about how long the demolition and remediation work would take. Project manager Porter Smith said the main structure of the power plant likely would be demolished within two years, while the rest of the work, including remediation, would take approximately four years.

When Commissioner GloJean Todacheene asked about the removal of toxic waste materials from the site, such as asbestos and mercury, Smith assured her that process would unfold very carefully and in accordance with the law.

“They’ll be under heavy regulation when they dispose of all the waste from the plant,” Smith said. “ … State and federal entities will still be heavily involved with the regulation of all the waste that comes out of that site.”

In response to a question from Commissioner Steve Lanier about when the plant’s four 300-foot chimneys would be brought down, plant manager Rodney Warner did not offer an answer. But he acknowledged there was significant interest in that subject.

“There will be plenty of public notice for the stacks to come down and to witness that,” he said.

When Fortner asked how many workers would be involved in the demolition and remediation work, Warner deferred to Jeff Pope of Burns and McDonnell, PNM’s demolition and remediation engineering contractor, for an answer. Pope responded by saying the initial work likely would require 50 workers, while up to 75 could be needed at certain points.

Todacheene said one of the elements of the plan that drew her attention was the amount of material that would be crushed and recycled for infill use, such as concrete and blocks.

“… We want to definitely minimize the amount of scrap we take to the San Juan County landfill,” Warner said.

The plant dates to 1973 and ceased operation in the fall of 2022. It has nine owners, with PNM holding the biggest share at nearly 49%. The City of Farmington is the fourth-largest owner at nearly 3%. Each of those entities will share in the cost of the demolition and remediation work based on their ownership share.

