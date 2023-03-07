Rising costs present fundraising challenge for new Habitat for Humanity executive director

Former executive director Hope Tyler is continuing to serve the organization as a consultant.

Haws formerly served as a safety specialist at Black Rock Crude Oil Services in Aztec.

Haws has considerable fundraising experience through her work with 4-H.

FARMINGTON — Raising money isn’t just a significant part of the job for the executive director of Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity — it’s nearly the entire job, says the organization’s former leader.

Hope Tyler, who stepped down as executive director in the middle of February, estimated she spent 90% of her time in the position on fundraising activities, a practice that allowed the organization to build one new home a year for a needy family and complete another eight home-improvement projects such as the construction of wheelchair ramps.

Her replacement, San Juan County native Cindi Haws, spent weeks shadowing Tyler, so she knows what she’s getting into. Not only is she not intimidated by the prospect of raising money, she’s looking forward to it.

“I was in 4-H as a kid and did a lot of rodeos,” she said. “Fundraising was just part of it, as was finding sponsors. I’ve aways enjoyed it. … I was excited to hear I could do that and get paid for it.”

Tyler, who continues to serve the chapter as a consultant, said Haws was selected from 40 applicants for the position, six of whom were selected to meet with the board of directors for an interview. She said Haws stood out from the other applicants because of organization skills, her grant-writing skills and her fundraising experience for 4-H.

“We presented her to the board in February, and they unanimously agreed (to offer Haws the job),” Tyler said.

The job is officially part time, but Haws said she was looking for a position to which she could devote full-time effort. Most recently, Haws served as a safety specialist at Black Rock Crude Oil Services in Aztec, a position she held for 15 years.

“She seemed to have the personality and spirit of what we really seek,” Tyler said. “It was really about wanting to give back to the community and helping. She really wanted to do a job with purpose.”

Tyler noted that Haws also has website construction and photography skills that she will be able to put to good use at Habitat.

The organization is in stable financial condition for the time being, Tyler said, but its future could be challenging, given the rate at which construction materials are increasing in cost.

“We have enough money to build our next home,” she said. “We’ve been fortunate enough for the past several years to be able to build a new home each year. But we may not be able to continue that in the future unless something changes. Finding a solution to that is part of Cindi’s goals.”

Haws said much of her attention so far has been devoted to applying for grants and meeting with local business leaders to learn about their giving programs. She also has been helping with the planning for the Cars and Canvases fundraising event the organization stages in downtown Farmington in late summer each year.

Ordinarily at this time of year, the executive director also would be working with a needy family on plans for the new home the organization builds each year. But in an unprecedented turn of events, Tyler said Habitat has yet to receive an application from a qualified applicant this year.

That has delayed the entire process, she said, as plans for a new home can’t be drawn up until the size of the family is known.

“Typically, by the end of February or early March, we’ve already broken ground,” she said, explaining that sticking to that schedule assures that the new home will be completed by the time the holidays arrive and the family can celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas in its new surroundings.

But for now, she said, Habitat is focused on simply preparing the lot for construction and making sure all the required permits have been obtained. She said the Habitat board will meet again soon, and she encouraged anyone who is considering applying to do so quickly. Application forms can be downloaded from the organization’s website at tresrioshabitat.com.

“The moment we have a family, we can break ground,” Tyler said.

