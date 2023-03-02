Arrest warrant issued for driver of vehicle involved in February altercation with sheriff

FARMINGTON — The driver who was involved in an altercation in February with San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari that was captured on video is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

In addition to the assault charge, Jamie Nino, 42, of Kirtland, was charged of reckless driving, two counts of passing in a no-passing zone and running a red light, according to a news release issued by the Farmington Police Department, the agency that responded to and investigated the incident.

Farmington police released three video clips of the Feb. 17 incident on Feb. 28, including one in which the sheriff and Nino encounter each other in a parking lot and Nino advances on Ferrari while brandishing what later was identified as a metal pipe. The sheriff responded by drawing his weapon and ordering Nino to back down, but Nino’s dog bounds from his vehicle and runs toward Ferrari, who says he feared for his safety and shot the dog three times, killing it.

For subscribers:Sheriff Shane Ferrari shot and killed a dog during a traffic incident. Here's what we know

The sheriff was off duty at the time of the altercation. He was dressed in civilian clothes and was driving his personal vehicle. He told investigators he witnessed Nino driving erratically before the altercation and was following him with the intention of reporting him to Farmington police.

Nino was not arrested after the incident. Farmington police investigated the altercation, then referred to the matter to the District Attorney’s Office for possible action.

Ferrari, who had declined comment on the incident on Feb. 28 while the DA’s Office continued to review the matter, posted a lengthy message on his department’s Facebook page on March 1 in which he offered a detailed description of the altercation and responded to criticism of his actions by some social media posters.

The sheriff took exception to some social media comments about his decision to shoot the dog, which he categorized as “Just mean.”

“I love animals,” he writes. “I take no honor, pride or humor in having to shoot this dog. I understand the dog may have been protecting his owner, but his owner was in the wrong. Therefore, he placed his dog in a bad situation.”

Ferrari writes that he spoke to the owner about his dog afterward and offered his condolences.

“When asked if his dog was aggressive he stated the dog listen (sic) to him and he wore a choke collar,” the sheriff writes. “No, I will not allow a dog to bite me nor attack me while I have a man in front of me threatening to hit me with a pipe. I have an obligation to come home to my family.”

Earlier in his Facebook post, Ferrari wrote that the dog was growling and showing its teeth when it came at him. He wrote that he has been bitten in the past and had dealt with aggressive dogs many times.

“The dog was about to bite me when I fired 3 rounds,” he writes. “This is all occurring while I’m dealing with the man still holding the pipe. I had two threats: the dog attacking me within biting distance. And a man who seconds ago threatened me with a pipe and is still holding the pipe. The closest and most immediate threat took priority. I couldn’t focus on the man with the pipe while the dog was actively attacking me. This would give the man with the pipe an advantage to harm me. After the dog was shot, I ordered the driver again to drop the pipe and get on the ground. The driver complies.”

Ferrari also writes extensively about Nino’s actions behind the wheel that raised his concerns in the first place, claiming he saw Nino violate four traffic laws in less than two miles — following too closely, passing in a no-passing zone twice and intentionally running a red light.

The sheriff writes that his intention was to call dispatch and report Nino’s license information to Farmington police, but he believed Nino’s actions served as a threat to other drivers, and he thought it was necessary to keep the driver in sight. Ferrari emphasizes in his Facebook post that he never attempted to pull Nino over or flash his headlights or flashers at him, and that while following him, he obeyed all traffic laws.

As for the altercation in the parking lot, Ferrari wrote that when he approached the site, he saw Nino’s car pulled over, so he decided to pull in behind him to determine if the driver represented any kind of threat or perhaps had been driving a stolen vehicle and was attempting to ditch it.

“The primary goal was to get him stopped and he has done this on his own,” Ferrari writes. “My plan was to make non-threatening contact with the driver, identify myself as the Sheriff, make sure the vehicle doesn’t move and call a unit over to handle the enforcement action. Again, I have no emergency lights on my personal vehicle. At no time did I have my flashers on or flash my headlights. Only followed.”

The sheriff writes that Nino seemed to be waiting for him in the parking lot and immediately exited his vehicle when Ferrari pulled in behind him, clutching the pipe, which the sheriff said later was identified as a hydraulic jack handle, and advancing toward him.

At that point, Nino’s dog exits his vehicle, and Ferrari shoots it.

In the arrest warrant affidavit released on the afternoon of March 1 by Farmington police, Nino said he realized the man following him was the sheriff only after Ferrari identified himself as such during the encounter in the parking lot. He admitted that he had exited his vehicle with the pipe in his hand and yelled at Ferrari to stop following him.

Nino told police he was headed to the Cottonwood Clinic, where he had to put in some required hours for a college course he was taking.

“The only thing I was concerned with was getting to these hours, telling this guy (Ferrari) just go on, and getting into my car as soon as possible and warding him off,” he is quoted as saying in the affidavit.

Nino also admitted to passing the sheriff’s vehicle on Municipal Drive and running a red light at the intersection of Apache Street and Airport Drive because he was in a hurry to get to his destination. He also admitted to having passed another vehicle, though he did not specify where.

According to the affidavit, Nino said he pulled into the parking lot because he did not wish to have a confrontation with Ferrari at the Cottonwood Clinic. After Ferrari identified himself as the sheriff, Nino told officers he told the sheriff, “I don’t give a f--- who you are, man! Leave! f---ing leave!”

Farmington police detective Chris Stanton, who signed the affidavit, after having reviewed the video clips of the counter, writes near the end of the document, “Nino appeared to be aggressive throughout the entire encounter.”

Elsewhere in his Facebook post, Ferrari writes that, contrary to a media report, he was never being investigated for criminal charges and disputes the claim by some social media commenters that he executed a traffic stop in his personal vehicle. The sheriff writes that Nino pulled into the parking lot and stopped his vehicle on his own.

While Ferrari acknowledges in his Facebook message that he was off duty, he writes that being sheriff is a 24/7 job, citing a state statute that reads, “All sheriffs shall at all times be considered as in the discharge of their duties and be allowed to carry arms on their persons.”

Shanice Gonzales, the public information officer for the Farmington Police Department, said the arrest warrant for Nino was issued on the morning of March 1. She said had had not been taken into custody as of that afternoon.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.