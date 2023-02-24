San Juan Generating Station cleanup would have state oversight, if New Mexico bill passes

A bill requiring two state agencies lead work to remediate the shuttered coal-fired power plant San Juan Generating Station and its associated mine will likely see a vote on the House Floor after passing two committees in that chamber.

House Bill 142 passed the House Appropriations and Finance Committee on Wednesday via a unanimous 14-0 vote, after being advanced by the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee Feb. 4 on a vote of 5-3.

The difference between the two votes was that HB 142 was amended before being sent to the Floor to remove language that would have appropriated $500,000 each to the New Mexico Environment and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources departments for the work.

NMED and EMNRD would still be tasked with devising a remediation plan for the facility and develop an environmental impact study by 2025.

The bill also authorized the State to contract with outside companies to meet the requirements of the legislation, should it pass.

Lawmakers at Wednesday’s hearing said the funds would come from an Advanced Energy Technology Fund along with special appropriations the committee previously passed to pay for remediating the plant.

The removal of the funding requirement allayed most of the concerns expressed by the Legislative Finance Committee in its Fiscal Impact Report for HB 142, as it cited comments from both agencies that the dollars would be inadequate for the work.

The San Juan Generating Station, a key employer in San Juan County around Farmington, was shutdown in September 2022.

That meant a loss of 90 megawatts of power supply in the area, which the City of Farmington estimated could cost up to $150 million to replace.

The cost to decommission a coal-fired plant was estimated at about $117,000 per megawatt, with a range of $21,000 to $466,000 per MW, according to a 2017 study by Resources for the Future.

That means, on the high end of the range, the San Juan Generating Station could cost up to about $41.9 million to decommission.

A project to retrofit the facility for carbon capture, intended to keep the facility open, between the City of Farmington and Enchant Energy was nixed last December amid plans to dismantle the facility by Public Service Company of New Mexico, which operated the station before its coal activities were halted.

The decommissioned coal mine poses environmental risks to the local community as coal ash could runoff into nearby water supplies, drawing concerns from the Navajo Nation and other water users in the Four Corners Region.

That’s why SB 142 sponsor Rep. Anthony Allison (D-4) of Fruitland said the State must step in to mitigate environmental damage leftover by the defunct facility.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, decommissioning a coal-fired plant means removing all of the equipment and materials from the site, demolishing buildings, and cleaning up contamination.

After that, the site must be redeveloped, the EPA report continued, with costs depending on the land’s intended future use.

The process should include heavy public participation from stakeholders, the report read, which in the case of the San Juan Generating Station included indigenous people of the Navajo Nation.

Allison compared the San Juan Generating Station to abandoned uranium mines around the Navajo Nation that left environmental contamination impeding the health of those in the area for decades.

He said the entire Navajo Nation was the on west side of the mine’s former location, and any contaminants would leak into the San Juan River – the northern-most boundary of the Nation.

“The main purpose of this bill is prevention. In my district, especially in the Navajo Nation, there have been uranium mines that were left abandoned over 70 years ago. To this date, my people still suffer from the aftereffects of the uranium mines,” Allison said before the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

“We do not want the (coal) mine to leave any remnants behind that will contaminate the groundwater and everything that we depend on.”

The Rev. Holly Beaumont, of Interfaith Worker Justice New Mexico spoke in favor of the bill, arguing it was needed legislation to begin the state’s process and oversight in undoing the damage done by the facility.

“The history of New Mexico is the history of fortune hunters,” she said before the committee. “Who eye the rich resources of this Land of Enchantment, get permission from the state legislature, enter the state, build their facilities, reap their profits, pad their pockets and when they’re done, they leave behind a sacrifice zone of ravaged landscapes that’s hurting the people, the wildlife, the water, the air.

“We don’t want to see that happen again.”

