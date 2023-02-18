San Juan Regional Medical Center names Jason Rounds new chief executive officer

FARMINGTON — San Juan Regional Medical Center officials have announced the hiring of a man who was born in Roswell and has spent part of his career at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center as the hospital’s new president and chief executive officer.

Jason Rounds will take over as the hospital’s CEO in early May, according to a news release. He now serves as the chief administrative officer and associate vice chancellor for clinical finance at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. Before that, he filled several executive roles for CHRISTUS Health for over 14 years, including serving as market president in Texarkana, Texas.

Rounds stated in the news release that he is thrilled to be returning to the state where he spent five years working at UNM.

“I look forward to collaborating with caregivers and residents to make sure we do all we can for the betterment of our patients and our local communities,” he said in the news release.

Sam Gonzales, chairman of the San Juan Regional Medical Center board of directors, said in an email the board and the hospital’s senior leadership team conducted a seven-month, national search for a new CEO, hiring the global executive search and leadership firm WittKieffer to assist in that process. WittKieffer officials visited the hospital last summer to meet with the search committee, board members, medical staff leadership, executive management and community members, he said.

Gonzales said the pool of candidates was narrowed to three finalists, who were interviewed for the job in January. He did not respond to a question from The Daily Times about who the finalists were.

The hospital’s CEO search committee made the decision to hire Rounds after those interviews, Gonzales said. He cited Rounds’ 30 years of executive-level experience as a health-care leader as one of the primary factors that led to the decision to hire him.

“As a search committee, we were focused on finding ‘the whole enchilada,’” he wrote in an email. “This meant finding a CEO with the right balance of experience, personal style, community commitment energy and motivation to build on a successful foundation and lead SJRMC into the future. With Mr. Rounds, we have found that. Not only does he have the background and experience to lead our community hospital, he also has a love for the Land of Enchantment and truly wants to be here. It was a great fit for us both.”

Rounds has a bachelor’s degree in health care sciences from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and a master’s degree in business administration from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is a fellow of the American College of Health Executives and a certified health care financial professional.

The hospital has been without a full-time CEO since Jeff Bourgeois left the position at the end of March 2022. Hospital officials did not disclose a reason for his departure, and Bourgeois declined an interview request from The Daily Times to discuss the move.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.