Snow in San Juan County: These are the latest cancellations and closures

Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON ― As a snow storm dumped inches of fresh powder on San Juan County, local officials shuttered schools and roads for safety.

These are recent closures and cancellations:

Classes cancelled locally

  • All schools in Farmington Municipal School districts were closed Feb. 15 due to weather.
  • San Juan Community College announced its cancellation of classes Feb. 15 as well for students attending in-person classes. Online and hybrid classes are not cancelled and will meet as scheduled.
  • Central Consolidated School District closed all schools.
  • Bloomfield District declared a remote learning day.
  • Aztec Municipal School District cancelled classes for Feb. 15

Other delays

  • Bloomfield Municipal Court is one a 2-hour weather delay.
  • City of Bloomfield offices are on a 2-hour delay.

Road closures in San Juan County

No road closures yet reported.

