Snow in San Juan County: These are the latest cancellations and closures
Daily Times Staff
FARMINGTON ― As a snow storm dumped inches of fresh powder on San Juan County, local officials shuttered schools and roads for safety.
These are recent closures and cancellations:
Classes cancelled locally
- All schools in Farmington Municipal School districts were closed Feb. 15 due to weather.
- San Juan Community College announced its cancellation of classes Feb. 15 as well for students attending in-person classes. Online and hybrid classes are not cancelled and will meet as scheduled.
- Central Consolidated School District closed all schools.
- Bloomfield District declared a remote learning day.
- Aztec Municipal School District cancelled classes for Feb. 15
Other delays
- Bloomfield Municipal Court is one a 2-hour weather delay.
- City of Bloomfield offices are on a 2-hour delay.
Road closures in San Juan County
No road closures yet reported.
