Snow in San Juan County: These are the latest cancellations and closures

Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON ― As a snow storm dumped inches of fresh powder on San Juan County, local officials shuttered schools and roads for safety.

These are recent closures and cancellations:

Classes cancelled locally

All schools in Farmington Municipal School districts were closed Feb. 15 due to weather.

San Juan Community College announced its cancellation of classes Feb. 15 as well for students attending in-person classes. Online and hybrid classes are not cancelled and will meet as scheduled.

Central Consolidated School District closed all schools.

Bloomfield District declared a remote learning day.

Aztec Municipal School District cancelled classes for Feb. 15

Other delays

Bloomfield Municipal Court is one a 2-hour weather delay.

City of Bloomfield offices are on a 2-hour delay.

Road closures in San Juan County

No road closures yet reported.

Others are reading: