Winter storms bring more snow, wind, freezing temperatures to San Juan County

FARMINGTON — San Juan County residents got their first significant winter precipitation since the middle of January earlier this week, as a series of storms blew through that was expected to leave anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of snow in its wake.

The moisture started falling on the afternoon of Feb. 13, and it continued intermittently for the next two days. By the afternoon of Feb. 14, Matt Demaria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said 6 inches of snow had been reported near Toadlena in western San Juan County, while Farmington and Aztec saw 2 to 3 inches apiece. Bloomfield recorded 3 inches, he said.

Even more snow was expected to fall overnight on Feb. 14 before skies began to clear the next day, he said, meaning those snowfall totals likely would double.

Temperatures were expected to plunge in the aftermath of those storm systems, he said, noting that overnight lows would be in the single digits, with wind chill values registering well below zero. Gusty winds of 15 to 25 mph could be expected, he said, and that might create visibility issues in some locations because of blowing snow.

But afternoon temperatures were expected to begin climbing on Feb. 16, with highest reaching the 40s by this weekend, he said.

This week’s storms were expected to add to an already healthy snowpack in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the snow-water equivalent in the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan rivers watershed was at 124% of normal on Feb. 13, which did not include the moisture that fell this week. The National Weather Service bureau in Grand Junction, Colorado, had forecast snowfall totals of 6 to 14 inches for the area.

All that precipitation across the Four Corners area has come against the backdrop of La Nina conditions in the eastern Pacific Ocean, when temperatures tend to be warmer than normal and moisture is below normal in the American Southwest. That hasn’t been the case this year, Demaria acknowledged, meaning it’s been somewhat of a surprisingly wet winter across the region.

Demaria said the most recent data continues to indicate those La Nina conditions are easing, though it still could be a month of so before conditions in the eastern Pacific enter a neutral phase. If that happens, he said, the chances of early-spring snow across the Southwest would be enhanced.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

