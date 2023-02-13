Researcher will offer different take on indigenous history during Bloomfield presentation

Hunter will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Event Room at the Multicultural Center.

FARMINGTON — In characterizing the nature of the presentation he plans to deliver later this week at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, Sam Hunter intentionally refers to his subject as Indian rock writings — not rock art, as it is more commonly known.

“The use of the word art is distinctive,” he said, explaining that the term wasn’t applied to petroglyphs and pictographs until 1923 when it was used to forward the growing contention that those ancient symbols carved into rocks or painted on rock faces were just that — artwork — and not a form of writing that served as a record of historic events.

Hunter doesn’t buy that. Though he is not an archaeologist or anthropologist, he maintains his decades of research into petroglyphs and pictographs, along with his more than two decades of military service, have left him uniquely suited to evaluate and comprehend the true meaning of those symbols.

Hunter — a Bloomfield resident and the president and CEO of Black Mountain Complex Inc., a nonprofit research corporation — will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Event Room at the Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. What he plans to say likely will be seen as provocative by some, perhaps even downright revolutionary by others.

Simply put, Hunter argues that petroglyphs and pictographs are writing in their purest form. To refer to them as art, he said, is to diminish their significance.

“It is indigenous writing,” he said. “It is indigenous history the same way our writing is English grammar and all our history is in writing and all of our laws are in writing.”

Flatly rejecting the notion that the indigenous peoples of the Americas had no written form of communication and that all accumulated knowledge was passed down verbally, Hunter said petroglyphs and pictographs can be dissected the same way any modern form of writing can.

“I go from place to place explaining how it works and go about breaking down petroglyphs the same way you do an English sentence,” he said. “A lot of petroglyphs can be translated as nouns and verbs, adjectives and adverbs.”

In addition to his more than 30 years of seeking out and studying rock etchings and paintings across the Southwest, Hunter said he relies heavily on the skills he learned as a map reader in his 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army, including two tours of duty in Vietnam.

“When you put it all back together again, you get a whole new approach for understanding indigenous history and how intelligent indigenous people were and are,” he said.

Hunter said the widely held assertion that indigenous people in the Americas had no written form of communication is a product of a systematic campaign to portray them as uncivilized and to justify the appropriation of their land, especially by railroad officials. He said that effort has been aided over hundreds of years by the intentional destruction, concealment or discrediting of evidence that points to a different conclusion.

But an enormous amount of that evidence remains over the Southwestern landscape, he said, and it is accessible to anyone with a sense of curiosity and the gumption to go out and find it.

“I’m trying to educate people that this area is rich in a lot of rock writing,” he said.

Hunter acknowledged that his beliefs are well outside the mainstream, and he even laughed about being regarded as a grouchy old man whose lack of academic credentials make his arguments easy to dismiss.

But he continues his crusade through presentations like the one he’ll deliver this week in Bloomfield, seeing it as his mission to help restore what he calls the history that has been stolen from the indigenous people of the Western Hemisphere. Occasionally, he even lands a convert, recalling how a young man who had joined Hunter on a tour of petroglyph and pictograph sites in southern California was so moved by what he saw that he felt compelled to change his college major.

“That’s only one, but that’s what life is all about,” Hunter said. “If you can influence even one person, that’s worth whatever it takes.”

