New book by Farmington author focuses on Navajo code talker Thomas H. Begay

FARMINGTON — When Farmington author Alysa Landry set about writing her latest book — which relates the story of Thomas H. Begay, one of three surviving Navajo code talkers — she was determined to present a full picture of the man instead of concentrating on his exploits during World War II.

“He lived a full life after the war,” Landry said. “And I did not want to create another story of a Native American in the past. He was very much a person who did things after the war.”

Landry, who teaches English, journalism and creative writing at Dinē College, has authored “Thomas H. Begay and the Navajo Code Talkers,” which was scheduled to debut March 7 via the Ohio University Press and is part of the press’ Biographies for Young Readers series.

Begay, who just turned 96, was an enthusiastic and loquacious collaborator on the book, Landry said. But he was most talkative when it came to subjects other than his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, when he and other Navajo servicemen devised a secret, unbreakable code based on their native language to communicate crucial information and strategy from one Allied position to another via radio.

“Where I found his memories were most clear was in his childhood,” Landry said, explaining that Begay offered detailed recollections of his days spent at a government-mandated boarding school, where he often was punished for speaking his native language.

While other code talkers are included in her book, Landry said it is focused on Begay because of his willingness to share those memories. When she began her research approximately five years ago, Landry said six of the World War II code talkers were alive — a number that since has dwindled to half that figure.

“He was the most accessible of all,” she said. “He was the one who jumped on the opportunity to collaborate on a book.”

While much of Landry’s book is based on officials documents and other written materials, she said she was able to conduct multiple in-person and virtual interviews with Begay. Along the way, she came to learn things about him that surprised her, she said.

“As I got to know him through his stories, he’s actually really fun,” she said. “His sense of humor is amazing.”

One of the more amusing tales Begay related, she said, was an experience from his boyhood, when he was given his first pair of corduroy pants at boarding school and described how shocked he was at the scrooch-scrooch sound he made when he walked.

Those lighthearted moments are balanced by episodes from the war. Landry said Begay’s memories of that time also are vivid, but she had more trouble extracting them because he often became very emotional when relating them. Begay happened to be present when many of the more pivotal moments of the war in the Pacific took place, she said, including the Battle of Iwo Jima, perhaps the most famous engagement in that theater of operations.

“He was on the front lines,” Landry said. “He was in the right place at the right time and had the right stories.”

While Begay was modest about his experiences during the war, Landry said he also seemed to appreciate the significance of the book, especially since it was being written for a younger audience that may note have heard of the Navajo code talkers.

“I think he and his son (Ron, who assisted his father during Landry’s interviews) both sensed it was something worth doing,” she said. “Not a lot of code talkers have a book written about them.”

Landry is not Navajo, but she spent several years as a reporter at The Farmington Daily Times and later worked in the administration of Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye as a public information officer. She said she believes those experiences gave her some credibility with Begay and his son, and made it easier for them to trust her as the steward of his stories.

“They knew I was somebody with the background and understanding to pull this off,” she said.

Landry expressed pride in the lengths she and others went to ensure that her book was accurate and provided a fair representation of its subjects and the times in which they lived. The book underwent at least six major revisions before it was published, she said.

“Teams of editors picked through it, making sure I was not just asserting the dominant point of view,” she said. “It was extensive and exhaustive.”

That process wasn’t always pleasant, Landry said, acknowledging she sometimes got defensive about having her work closely examined by so many people.

“ … I got mad a couple of times, but it is something I now feel is my best work,” she said.

