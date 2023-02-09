Diné designer remains intent on helping others break into world of high fashion

FARMINGTON — It’s been more than 10 years since Jolonzo Goldtooth introduced his first line of JG Indie fashion apparel, and in that time, the Piedra Vista High School product and San Juan County native has seen his star rise continuously as an innovative and imaginative designer whose Diné heritage has become an integral part of his work.

As he has worked his way up the fashion design ladder, regularly showcasing his designs at prestigious events in New York City, Milan and Australia, he also has served as an enthusiastic advocate for other Native young people from New Mexico who are trying to break into the fashion design world. That includes models, stylists, makeup artists, photographers and, of course, other designers.

His latest attempt to give fashion newcomers their first professional break will come this weekend when he helps organize a model call in Albuquerque for a show scheduled to take place in early April. Goldsmith is encouraging aspiring models to come to the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown Hotel at 2600 Louisiana Blvd. NE on Sunday, Feb. 12 and be prepared to walk in front the designers whose work will be featured at the show.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m., but participants are urged to arrive early with printed headshots, runway heels and sneakers. They are asked to wear black jeans or leggings, a form-fitting black top, minimal to no makeup and natural hair.

The models are being recruited for the ninth annual Locker #505 Fashion Show on April 2 at the same location as the model call. Locker #505 is an Albuquerque-based nonprofit organization that operates a clothing bank for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

That show will be one of two April events in which Goldtooth’s work will be featured. He also will take part in the Culture Shock Fashion Show in the middle of the month in Rapid City, South Dakota.

And in the fall, he will travel to Italy to take part in Milan Fashion Week’s women’s collection event Sept. 19-25.

“I’m pretty proud to say I’m the only Southwestern designer to go up there and show my work,” Goldtooth said of the Rapid City event, which primarily will feature the work of indigenous Northern Plains designers.

“I’m excited to express the Southwestern Native style,” said Goldtooth, who still lives on his family’s ranch on the Huerfano Chapter in southeast San Juan County. “People might not think we have a style, but we do.”

Goldtooth said he plans to unveil plenty of new work at the two shows in April, and he hinted it would serve as a bit of a departure from what his admirers have seen from him so far.

“I’ve been working on a new collection, a bit of a Native resort line,” he said.

Goldtooth doesn’t like to give away too much about his new work before it is seen on the runway. But he did say it reflects the way he has been influenced by Japanese culture and style.

“This new collection is more leisurely,” he said, indicating the work would have a kimono feel to it with lots of glowing fabrics.

That would represent a change from his work so far, which has relied heavily on patterns, fabrics, textures and elements that reflect his Diné heritage. But given Goldtooth’s globetrotting exploits over the last 10 years, it only seems natural that his work would take on a more international flair at some point.

After all, as he acknowledged, he’s not the same person he was four years ago when he stood on an observation deck of the Eiffel Tower during his first trip to Paris to show his work and marveled at his transformation from self-described “rez boy” to celebrated fashion designer.

“I was surprised I wasn’t hyperventilating,” Goldtooth said, laughing as he recalled how overwhelming that moment was.

Goldtooth is a veteran of international travel these days, grudgingly characterizing it as more work than pleasure. But he always makes a point of taking along a good-size crew of local models, stylists, makeup artists and others, and exposing them to some of the things he’s experienced over the last decade.

His long-term goal, he continues to insist, is to open a warehouse-like structure in downtown Farmington from which he can operate his own fashion design institute — a place where designers, models, stylists, photographers and others can learn and hone their talents before trying them out in the real world with Goldtooth’s help.

While that idea of opening a building remains just a dream at this point, Goldtooth said he’s not dissatisfied with the amount of progress he’s made in planning and assembling other elements of that fashion industry infrastructure, especially the amount of work he’s been able to provide for people and the mentoring work he has done.

“It’s slow, but it’s building up to it,” he said.

While he scarcely has had a chance to catch his breath over the last decade, Goldsmith is determined to take some time just for himself this year. During a trip to Australia last July to take part in an indigenous fashion show, Goldtooth said he established quick and deep connections with members of one of that nation’s aboriginal tribes. He wound up being adopted as an honorary member, and he plans to fly back to Australia sometime this year to undergo the initiation rites.

“I need to take a step back (from work),” Goldtooth said, expressing the hope that he could carve out two weeks to spend with his new aboriginal family.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

