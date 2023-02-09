Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity chapter seeking applicants for new home

FARMINGTON — Usually at this time of year, as the Tres Rios Chapter of Habitat for Humanity is preparing for its annual fundraising dinner, the organization also gears up to build the one new home a year it constructs in San Juan County.

Typically, Habitat officials break ground on the new home as soon as the weather turns warm and dry enough to allow for construction. That is sometime in the spring, which provides the organization the five or six months it needs to finish the structure and get a new family moved in by the time the holidays arrive.

But that process may be delayed this year because the organization’s leaders are facing an unusual situation — none of the families who applied during the filing process late last year met the qualifications. So Executive Director Hope Tyler said Habitat has reopened the application process and has not set an application deadline.

“We’re taking applications, and we’ll stay open until we find a family,” she said. “We’d definitely love to see a few more applications. We’re usually able to find a family in the first round, so we’re going to keep going.”

Tyler said Habitat can’t begin construction of a new home until a family has been selected because its houses are tailored to the size of its families. The organization has to know how many bedrooms the family needs, she said.

That lack of qualified applicants may slow Habitat down this year, but it won’t bring the organization to a stop. It will hold its annual fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at SunRay Park & Casino, an event that features a prime rib dinner, a silent auction and live music by the Desert Thunder Band. And for the first time in its history, all tickets to the event already have been sold, Tyler said.

The organization also has seen plenty of response to its other philanthropic focus, the numerous home improvement projects it completes for families in San Juan County each year. Those can include such items as the construction of a wheelchair ramp, the painting of a house or the replacement of windows, and the organization is especially receptive to working on homes owned by veterans.

But Tyler said Habitat already has received so many requests for help this year that it has had to suspend the request process.

“Our waiting list is full,” she said.

Tyler said Habitat is securing the permits it will need to build the new house, which will be located on a lot in Aztec that it already owns, and it will be working on getting a road built through the property to the house site.

The organization also plans to purchase additional lots in Aztec this year for other homes to be built in the future.

Habitat homes are built at no interest and no profit, and they are designed for families that could not otherwise afford a home, according to its website. In order to qualify for the program, a family must demonstrate that its current housing is inadequate, that it has lived in San Juan County for at least a year, that its total income does not exceed $38,280 for a family of four and that each adult member of the household is willing to put in 200 hours of “sweat equity” on the construction of the home, along with other stipulations.

To apply, visit tresrioshabitat.com.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.