Hearing aids donated to Farmington residents

Farmington Daily Times Staff

The Resound in the Gift of Hearing campaign donated hearing aids to two Farmington residents this month.

Everett Mills said he lost two pairs of hearing aids when they were chewed up by his dogs, but because of finances was not able to purchase another pair of prescription hearing aids for a few years.

Mills received his new hearing aids Jan. 12 at no cost as part of the program.

Another pair was donated to a Farmington woman.