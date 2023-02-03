Free Narcan training session planned next week in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Behavioral health professionals and other folks who regularly come into contact with individuals with substance abuse issues are being encouraged to register for a training session next week designed to teach them how to administer Narcan to people who have overdosed.

Athena Huckaby, the community outreach coordinator in New Mexico for Ideal Option, which operates 80 drug treatment centers across 10 states, said her organization joined forces with the nonprofit San Juan Partnership to present the training session at noon Friday, Feb. 10 at 1515 E. 20th St., Suite B, in Farmington. The session is expected to take approximately two hours and is free, but seating is limited.

Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an overdose of opioids such as heroin and fentanyl. Huckaby said training someone to administer it to an overdose victim is relatively simple, and she said most of the two-hour session will be spent educating people about the opioid epidemic in New Mexico and San Juan County, as well as dispelling some of the myths or concerns surrounding the use of Narcan or Naloxone.

“We’ve gotten an enormous response,” Huckaby said, referring to the number of people who already have signed up for the training. “I really hope this is the first in a series of (training) events. We want to build the capacity of other organizations in San Juan County to provide training and distribute Narcan.”

Huckaby said she had received a call on the morning of Feb. 2 from a court official in San Juan County seeking to arrange to have the institution become a Narcan distribution site.

Huckaby, who has been teaching people to administer Narcan for many years, said the training is not complicated.

“The directions are right on the box,” she said. “You just stick it up through the nose and pull the trigger.”

In most cases, she said, she can train someone to administer Narcan in 10 to 15 minutes, and it is safer to use than aspirin. She said Narcan will be distributed to participants for free after the training.

While she acknowledged that some folks may feel uncomfortable administering a drug to another person, Huckaby said part of the training includes educating participants about what an opioid overdose looks like. It also includes plenty of background on the Good Samaritan laws that exist to protect people who intervene in overdose situations, either by calling 911, dropping an overdose victim off at an emergency room or administering Narcan.

Narcan will not harm someone who is not suffering from an overdose, she said.

The issue of opioid overdoses is a significant one in San Juan County, she said, citing figures from the New Mexico Department of Health’s Epidemiology Department. In 2021, 39 people died of an opioid overdose in the county, putting the opioid overdose mortality rate here at 35.4 per 100,000 people, she said. That is similar to the rate in Doña Ana, Torrance and Otero counties, but well below the statewide rate of 50.4 deaths per 100,000 deaths.

Nevertheless, the 2021 rate in San Juan County was a sharp increase over the 2017 county rate of 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people. The statewide rate also has increased significantly, climbing from 24.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017 to more than twice that just five years later.

To register for the training, call 505-566-5877 or email evansa@sjcpartnership.org. Snacks will be provided.

