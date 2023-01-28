Farmington officials soliciting name suggestions for all-abilities park

FARMINGTON — An all-abilities park planned for the site of the former Tibbetts Middle School in Farmington is a long way from becoming a reality, but city officials already are asking local residents to help come up with a name for the project.

The name suggestions can be submitted through an online survey at fmtn.org/Parks. The survey will remain open through Feb. 8.

Christa Chapman, assistant director of cultural affairs and marketing for the city, said a parks, recreation and cultural affairs naming committee will meet the day after the survey closes to sift through the suggestions and forward them to the City Council for consideration. The council is scheduled to take up the matter at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The survey has been open for just a few days, but suggestions already are streaming in, Chapman said.

“Heck, yeah, we’ve had a great response,” she said, adding that 162 suggestions had been received by Jan. 27.

That number was not surprising to city officials, she said, explaining that when a similar process was held a few years ago for the naming of the city’s new aquatic park, Bisti Bay at Brookside Park, 570 names were suggested.

Those who suggest names for the new park, to be located at 317 E. Apache St., are being encouraged to submit something that reflects the park’s envisioned status as a place that offers universal accessibility and all-inclusive amenities for play, therapy and fitness. The 8.35-acre project, which is estimated to cost $13 million, will be the first park of its kind in San Juan County and one of just a handful of all-abilities parks in New Mexico.

Chapman said some of the names that have been suggested so far include Unity Park, Harmony Park, Walk and Roll Park, Diversity Park, the Park of Dreams and Empowerment Park. Other folks have suggested naming it in honor of well-known Farmington figures, but Chapman said that is not something city officials have made a habit of in the past.

“Generally, we don’t name facilities after people,” she said. “All this will be taken into consideration (as the naming process unfolds).”

Schematic designs for the park have been completed, and construction documents are expected to be done by September, Chapman said. The project has been divided into four phases, and the City Council has committed to completing the first two phases, which will take up the western half of the park. The city has received a $3 million grant to help cover the construction costs for the first two phases, and a foundation that is raising money for the project has raised another $2 million, she said.

“We are moving along,” Chapman said.

She said city officials expect to solicit bids for demolition and construction for the first two phases by late fall of this year and award contracts shortly thereafter. She said the demolition could take place in the winter of 2023-24, while construction could start in the spring of 2024.

For more information about the project, visit cofallabilitiespark.org.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

