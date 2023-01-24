These bills were introduced by San Juan County legislators in the 2023 session

FARMINGTON ― The New Mexico Legislature convened Jan. 17 for a 60-day session.

Legislators in the Senate and House are expected to grapple with many issues during the full session, including a $2 billion surplus, whether New Mexican's right to a healthy environment should be codified in the state Constitution and whether or not the U.S.'s only volunteer legislative corps should become paid employees.

These are some of the bills introduced by San Juan County's senators and representatives in the 2023 Legislative Session:

House Bill 104

Sponsored by Rep. Anthony Allison (R-D4), House Bill 104 appropriates $3,100,000 to fund behavior health, mental health and counseling professionals in the human services department. The bill is now with the House Health and Human Services Committee for review.

House Bill 49

Allison also sponsored House Bill 49 with Rep. Wonda Johnson (D-D5), which creates a one-time appropriation of $5 million to fund and support "county and tribal health councils statewide" as prescribed under the County and Tribal Health Councils Act.

House Bill 64 and House Bill 65

HB 64 and HB 64, both sponsored by Rep. Rod Montoya (R-D1), address the right to "return to work" for retired public safety employees and affiliated public employers.

House Bill 118

Proposed by Rep. Ryan Lane (R-D3), HB 118 would create the Office of Entrepreneurship within the Economic Development Department. An appropriation of $500,000 for the newly established office is included in the bill. Staff at the new office would be tasked with supporting skill building, technical support and resource access for entrepreneurs.

Senate Bill 95

Democrat Sen. George Munoz, representing District 4, proposed a $25 million appropriation from the public school capital outlay fund to enhance school safety statewide. SB 95 does not define what constitutes school safety. The bill is now with the Senate Education Committee

Senate Bill 142

For a $20 fee, Munoz proposes New Mexicans should be able to acquire a New Mexico Miners special license plate. Ten dollars of the initial fee would support the miners' hospital of New Mexico to be used for chronic illness research. SB 142 is now with the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.

Senate Bill 104

In SB 104, more than $13 million would fund improvements at the Four Corners regional airport in Farmington. Those funds are part of a $309 million appropriation from the New Mexico general fund for the department of transportation to improve airports throughout the state.

Senate Joint Resolution 1

Sen. Steven Neville, a Republican representing District 2, proposed a change to New Mexico's Constition which would allow for the creation of a 10-member State Board of Education in place of the current Public Education Department.

Senate Bill 33

Introduced by Sen. Benny Shendo (D-D22), SB 33 amends New Mexico's law authorizing tribal and pueblo police officers who are certified to act as "New Mexico peace officers" in jurisdictions without commission agreements.

Senate Bill 90

Shendo also introduced SB 90 which amends the state's gross receipt tax laws to remove a requirement that a tribe's tax should not be greater than the rate imposed by the state.