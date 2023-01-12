Calendar of events

An opening reception for the “Record of a Journey: Milford Zornes in the Permanent Collection” exhibition will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the San Juan College Art Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Ave. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through Jan. 27. Call 505-566-3464.

Business After Hours, a production of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Nutri Meals, 4250 E. Main St., Suite C, in the Hillside Plaza in Farmington. Call 505-325-0279.

A six-week course on microfarming fundamentals presented by The Potting Shed gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tuition is $50 per class. Call 505-402-1340.

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with an evening of decoupage. All supplies will be provided, but seating is limited. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1276.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A-Mac and the Height perform Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 505-326-2337.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Kornell Johns performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Call 505-960-7000.

The Mysto Magic Show will be performed at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Ave. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children and students at the college bookstore, at the door or online at sanjuancollege.edu/events.

The Flatwater Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

A night of comedy with Robert “Buck D” Gipson, Chick Parker, Jill Carlson, Cardo Madd, Brian Nystrom, Jake Otero and special guest DJ Side Affex will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at SunRay Park and Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25. Call 505-566-1205.

The Four Corners Day of Service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave., with breakfast and a short service before participants move to locations around San Juan County to perform volunteer work. Register at Eventbrite.com.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

