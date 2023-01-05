Hesperus Ski Area opens tubing hill, ski slopes

The Daily Times staff

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – Hesperus Ski Area in Colorado will open for lift-served skiing on Thursday, Jan. 5, the resort said in a news release.

"Hesperus has a mid-mountain base depth of 31 inches and the ski area has picked up 52 inches of snowfall so far this season," ski area spokesperson Theresa Graven said. "The Bighorn lift will start turning at 4 p.m.," she said via email.

Ski lifts will run Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tubing will be open from Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check www.Ski-Hesperus.com for updates.

The tubing hill was open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but was closed mid-week.

Uphill access also opened starting Dec. 31.

”Uphill access is only available when lift-served skiing is not operating and requires a valid season pass to be displayed at all times,” Graven’s news release noted.

The full uphill policy is available online, as are prices for tubing and uphill skiing.

“Sitting at 8,888 feet above sea level, Hesperus relies on natural snowfall to operate," the release stated. "While Hesperus received very little snow in December, recent storms have brought much-needed snowfall to both Hesperus and Durango, with more on the way.”

The resort is located 11 miles west of Durango on Highway 160.

The Hesperus facility features 26 trails, 1 chairlift, and covers 160 acres. There is a lodge, a rental shop, a ski & ride school and the tubing hill. The resort, which opened in 1962, states that it is “the largest night skiing operation in the Four Corners Region.”

Its season is scheduled to run through March, conditions permitting.