Calendar of events

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Fate’s Highway performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Dino’s Hideaway and Bar, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Grupo Ritmo performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Friends of the Riverside Nature Center will create a New Year’s mandala for wildlife at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, outside the center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Everyone is welcome to participate. Call 505-599-1422.

A Happy Noon Year celebration will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, at the E3 Children’s Museum and Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The free event includes children’s activities, a countdown, a balloon drop and cake. Call 505-599-1425.

The Sweet Lillies and the Dead River Band perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Fenders II performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Dino’s Hideaway and Bar, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Gonzalo performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-215-0697.

The second annual Dave and Friends Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraiser for Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Lake Farmington. Participants are asked to donate $20.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 3, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.