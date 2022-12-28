Dion's Pizza drops plans for new Farmington restaurant on E. Main Street

FARMINGTON – The message was short and, for Four Corners Pizza lovers, not so sweet: Dion’s Pizza will not build a previously-planned restaurant in Farmington in the near future.

“We’re sorry to say that our proposed Farmington site is not going to work out,” Dion's Marketing Director Audrey Johnson said Dec. 27 via email. “We know that this news is disappointing to our fans in the Four Corners area. We’ll let you know if and when new plans develop.”

Dion’s Pizza announced in a news release back in October of 2021 that it would open its 27th restaurant in Farmington in early 2022, according to a company news release.

The Albuquerque-based company, founded in 1978, had 26 locations across New Mexico, Texas and Colorado at the time of that announcement.

"We have a lot of passionate fans in Farmington. It is our number one requested location. We appreciate that the community is active in everything from high school sports to arts to outdoor activities, making it a natural fit for us,” CEO Mark Herman said in the October 2021 statement, according to the Daily Times archive.

Plans, however, have changed.

“There are a number of factors that go into developing, building, and opening a store,” Johnson said via email. “Given the length of time it’s taken to develop, we’ve decided it’s best to hold off for now.”

City of Farmington spokesperson Georgette Allen said Dec. 27 said that she had no information on why the pizza chain changed its plans.

The restaurant’s location was planned for the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street/Gila Street on the former Halliburton property. The land at 4109 E. Main St. was rezoned from industrial to General Commercial in 2019, according to the Daily Times archive.