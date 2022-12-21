Calendar of events

The Many Hogans Holiday Art Market will be presented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event will include more than 70 vendors. Call 505-592-6666.

A live, drive-thru Navajo Nativity scene will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington. Free with donations and canned goods accepted. Call 505-325-0255.

A Christmas concert will be performed by pianist Sheldon Pickering at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at RiverStone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. Free, but donations will be accepted for New Beginnings. Call 505-327-0363.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

DJ Kaztro performs at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at 505-599-1148 or fmtn.org/shows.

A Christmas karaoke pajama party will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Free. Call 505-632-5132.

The Isodoro Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.