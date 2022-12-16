Police: Man shot after rushing San Juan County sheriff's deputy with sword

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man was in stable condition Dec. 16 after he was shot by a San Juan County sheriff’s deputy during an altercation while he was being served with a restraining order earlier this week.

A news release from the agency states that sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve a court order to Raymond Monroe Stallings III, 31, at his residence near the San Juan County Adult Detention Center between Farmington and Bloomfield on Dec. 14 after a judge issued a restraining order against him. After deputies made verbal contact with Stallings, police say at approximately 12:20 p.m. Stallings aggressively exited a shed while holding a sword and began moving toward a deputy, who fired at him, striking him twice.

Deputies attended to the fallen suspect while waiting for medics to arrive at the scene, the release states, and Stallings later was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment. No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during the incident.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, and the incident is being investigated by the San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force. The task force is made up of investigators from the sheriff’s office; the New Mexico State Police; and the Farmington, Aztec and Bloomfield police departments. It works in a coordinated effort to investigate police shootings by members of San Juan County law enforcement agencies.

The restraining order had been granted against Stallings as a result of a recent domestic violence complaint that had been filed against him with the Farmington Police Department, according to the news release. Farmington officers had responded to his residence several times previously, the release states, and the agency had issued a law enforcement advisory against him indicating that he was known to be violent and carry a weapon.

The restraining order issued against Stallings on Dec. 12 included a no-contact order with the other residents of the property and an eviction order from his place of residence, which was an external building on the property, located northeast of the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and Andrea Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Farmington Police Department, which is serving as the primary investigating agency, at 505-599-1068.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.