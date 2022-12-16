N.M. health insurance exchange officials present enrollment event in Farmington

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Representatives of New Mexico’s health insurance exchange will be in Farmington to help local residents through the process of enrolling for health insurance for 2023.

BeWellnm, the state’s health insurance exchange, is presenting the event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Community Room at Presbyterian Medical Services, 1001 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. According to a news release, the event is designed to help residents learn about the importance and affordability of health care as BeWellnm representatives help them find the most affordable plans available and take advantage of reductions and discounts.

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15, 2023. It is open to all individuals ages 26 through 64, as well as anyone 25 and younger not covered through a parent’s health insurance or Medicaid, according to the BeWellnm website. Dozens of plan options are offered across multiple carriers, including dental insurance.

Representatives of the exchange will be on hand to help residents determine if they are eligible for premiums of less than $10 per month with financial assistance, the release states, with some families and individuals perhaps even qualifying for no-cost health insurance options.

Visit bewellnm.com for more information.

