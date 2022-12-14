Calendar of events

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will learn how to make a cross stitch pattern. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Manchester agency of Farmers Insurance, 800 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

A Christmas lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Seniors and their families are invited to enjoy the meal for free, although donations are accepted. Call 505-599-1380.

Christmas Kindness, featuring free toys for children 12 and younger, along with live music, face painting and a bounce house, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington.

Magic Beans performs at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington, with Fallen Walls opening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cover is $10. Call 505-326-2337.

The San Juan College African drumming ensemble performs with students from AnnMarie’s Dance Studio at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the Connie Gotsch Theater on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, while all local music students are admitted free.

“The Nutcracker” will be performed by students of the Mann Dance Academy at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Call 505-564-3845.

Timmy Tunes DJ and karaoke will be featured at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Dino’s Hideaway & Mart, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Joker’s Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Volunteers are asked to join experienced birders in the annual Audubon bird census event throughout Berg and Animas parks. Call 505-599-1422.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

Santa Paws takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, 133 Browning Parkway in Farmington. Pet owners are invited to bring their animal to get a photo take with Santa for $10 in this fundraiser for the shelter. Call 505-599-1098.

A BeWellNM workshop about enrollment in New Mexico’s health care exchange will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Presbyterian Medical Services Community Room, 1001 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington. BeWellNM representatives will meet with Farmington residents to educate them about the open enrollment period and help them find the most comprehensive and affordable health plans available. Call 505-797-6671.

“The Christmas Spectacular” will be performed by students of the Mann Dance Academy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Call 505-564-3845.

Rob Webster performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

A Lifetime to Overcome performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Dino’s Hideaway & Mart, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. First St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A winter solstice sunrise observation will take place at dawn on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Kin Kletso great house at Chaco Culture National Historic Park near Nageezi off U.S. Highway 550 in southern San Juan County. The gate to the loop road will open at 6:30 a.m., and visitors will caravan to the great house, where the sunrise will align with the building’s back wall. Call 505-334-6174 or 505-786-7014.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. First St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A winter solstice celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the rotunda at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event features performances by the Heartwood Drummers and Native American flutist Frederick Aragon, along with an observation of the noon sun framing the solstice marker in the floor. Free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A winter solstice sunset observation will take place at dusk at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-6174 or 505-786-7014.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

A memorial for the unclaimed will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The event is designed to honor those in San Juan County who have died in isolation or without a next of kin. It will feature live music, poetry readings and a reading of the names. Call 505-325-8231.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.