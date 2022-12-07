Calendar of events

An interfaith celebration of Jesus Christ will be presented from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Bloomfield Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 W. Blanco Blvd. in Bloomfield. The event features Nativity scenes, artwork and live music. Free.

Janice Deardorff performs “Her Words, My Music” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2204.

The annual Evening of Lights holiday display will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The Aztec West great house will be illuminated with LED lanterns, and the paths will be lined with luminarias. Free. Call 505-334-6174.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The 21st annual Christmas Parade of Lights presented by the Shiprock Office of Dine Youth will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 beginning at the Shiprock Chapter house. The event features floats, candy, music, entertainment, carolers, hot cocoa and treats. Call 505-368-1121.

A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the San Juan College West campus in Kirtland. Call 505-860-7240.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the San Juan College Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation of “The Star of Bethlehem.” Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after either program has begun. A stargazing session with telescopes will follow the second program in the courtyard outside the Planetarium. Free. Call 505-566-3361.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band, led by Teun Fetz, performs a program of material by Aaron Copland, John Williams and others at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.

The Good Ol Boys perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Aztec Sparkles holiday celebration will take place all day Saturday, Dec. 10 at locations throughout downtown Aztec. The festivities include a craft fair, an art show, 5k and 10k runs, hayrides, a ski swap and an elf costume contest. Call 505-334-7600.

Morning with Santa, a continental breakfast and craft session with Santa Claus, takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Admission is $8. Call 505-566-2480.

The Heights Middle School Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Heights Middle School, 3700 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-360-4693.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

An outdoor ski swap takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the 550 Brewing taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec.

A Santa Party takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Bloomfield Aquatic Center, 201 E. Blanco Blvd. The event features refreshments and door prizes. Admission is $2 or a can of food. Call 505-632-0313.

The Best in Brass Christmas concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is $10. Call 505-566-3430.

The Aztec Sparkles Christmas Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 on Main Avenue through downtown Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-7600.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Aztec Christmas tree-lighting ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in Minium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9551.

Country Feedback performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A canine obedience session led by search-and-rescue trainer Jon Bonnette will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the parking lot at Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Registration is $20. Call 702-333-8154.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

