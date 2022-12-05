Farmington man killed in early morning truck crash on U.S. 550

The Daily Times staff

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – A Farmington man was killed during a fatal truck accident on U.S. Highway 550 near Counselor early in the morning of Dec. 3, the New Mexico State Police confirmed Dec. 5.

A 2011 Kenworth commercial vehicle that was driven by Timothy J. Broccolo, 36, of Farmington, had been traveling south on U.S. 550 at about 6:47 a.m. Dec. 3 when one of the vehicle’s left tires sustained a blowout, the State Police said in a news release.

“The CMV crossed over the northbound lanes where it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and rolled,” police said in the statement, which was based on the department’s preliminary investigation of the crash. “Broccolo who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.”

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and the crash is still under investigation.