Calendar of events

The Farmington Christmas Parade, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, on Main Street through downtown. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The seventh annual Kristkindlmarkt Winter Wonder Arts Festival takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church, 7455 Foothills Drive in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-3420.

A holiday family craft workshop will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Registration is $10, and includes all materials, plus a sandwich dinner. Call 505-599-1184.

The Sycamore Park Community Center tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

The annual Riverglo holiday celebration presented by the River Reach Foundation takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event includes 2,000 luminarias, live music, refreshments and visits from Santa Claus and the Grinch. Free. Call 505-716-4405.

The Holiday Spectacular community show featuring dancers from across San Juan County will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The annual Salmon Ruins Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1. Call 505-632-2013.

The 10th annual Fran Templeton Memorial Craft Fair, presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomfield and the Bloomfield High School cheerleaders, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bloomfield High School, 520 N. 1st St. Free. Call 505-486-6244.

Jingle and Mingle, a holiday open house, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes refreshments, holiday games, and a preview of the center’s programs and activities. Free. Call 505-599-1184.

The annual Holiday Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Northeast Elementary School, 1400 E. 23rd St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-215-6441.

The Navajo Preparatory School Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the auxiliary gym at the school, 1220 W. Apache St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-326-6571, ext. 155.

The Small Business Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Bar D Wranglers will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Baptist Church of Aztec, 700 Navajo Ave. Free, but tickets must be reserved at the church office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 505-334-6833.

The Riverstone Church Christmas Block Party will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the east parking lot at the church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. The event includes hay rides, games, prizes, a cake walk, storytelling, hot chocolate and more. Free. Call 505-327-0363.

The San Juan College luminarias display will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Walkers can begin touring the campus at 5 p.m., while the driving route begins at 6 p.m. from the Sunrise Parkway entrance. Free. Call 505-326-3403.

Dance Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center activity room, 208 N. Wall St. in Farmington. The event includes live music and dancing. Tickets are $3. Call 505-599-1380.

A luminarias stargazing session with telescopes will take place at 6:30 Saturday, Dec. 3, in the courtyard outside the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3361.

The Stillhouse Junkies perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-326-2337.

Broken Arrow performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Dino’s Mart & Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Chef Bernie’s Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington. All registered Democrats are welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com for more information.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A first-time home buyer workshop will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, by United Wholesale Mortgage at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1276.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The San Juan College Jazz Ensemble, directed by Christopher Argotsinger, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $6 for students and seniors, $8 for adults, while all music students are admitted free.

“Sing: An Irish Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets range from $6 to $50. Call 505-599-1148.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The ninth community Christmas Nativity and creche exhibition will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 9, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 902 W. Blanco Blvd. in Bloomfield. The event includes Christmas displays, music and refreshments. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the multipurpose room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1276.

Singo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Theater Ensemble Arts will hold auditions for its February production of “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the TEA Scene Shop, 818 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2839.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

