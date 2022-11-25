Christmas Parade and tree lighting planned in downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON – You’ll hear those Christmas bells ringing if you make Farmington’s annual Christmas Parade part of your day on Dec. 1. In fact, you may not be able to miss them.

Children will be given bells – 4,200 of them – said Farmington Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Church, to ring in the spirit of Christmas.

“We ask kids to ring them so Santa will come down the street,” Church said.

The annual tree lighting event at Civic Center starts at 5 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends by 8:30 p.m.

Church said that this year there will be 70 floats, marching bands and other entrants in the parade.

Organizers gave some tips on where to go to watch the event, and recommend bundling-up.

“Anywhere along Main Street in Downtown is prime viewing,” they said on https://farmingtonnm.org/. “The parade route will run along Main Street in Historic Downtown, from Wall Street to Auburn. The judging platform is located at the intersection of Main Street and Orchard.”

They noted that the area also makes for quick access to the Farmington Civic Center for the lighting of the Christmas Tree before the parade at 5 p.m.

The parade, which is a longstanding holiday tradition, features brightly-lit floats, motorized vehicles and marching units. Santa, or course also makes an appearance.

The parade is just the start of local holiday-themed events.

Riverglo at Berg Park

At Berg Park on Dec. 2 the RiverReach Foundation’s annual Riverglo event will bring hundreds out to the park’s luminaria-lined paths for a live nativity scene, a chance to hear local carolers and, of course, the chance to buy some popcorn and a cup of hot chocolate.

That event starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Santa, the Grinch, a lighted Christmas tree holiday LED trinkets will be found on the River Reach Terrace.

Luminarias at San Juan College

On Dec. 3 the San Juan College campus will be aglow with luminarias from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during this free event.

“Drivers will enter the College from Butler Avenue traveling north on Sunrise Parkway,” organizers stated. “They will then follow the marked route through the campus and exit at College Boulevard, where traffic will be required to turn south to 30th Street.”

The campus’ Pinon Hills Boulevard entrance will be closed during the Luminaria display.

“As a courtesy, all drivers are asked to turn their lights off as they drive through the display,” the notice on https://farmingtonnm.org/ stated.

For more upcoming events check out next week’s Farmington Daily Times Community Events calendar.