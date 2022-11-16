Calendar of events

The San Juan College Charity Bowl Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18 in the 9000 meeting rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Each bowl is $10 and comes with a fill-up of soup from Mary’s Kitchen. Proceeds benefit Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity. Call 505-566-3464.

Historian Aaron Roth will deliver a free Zoom presentation on the history of the Long Walk, the internment of Navajo and Mescalero Apache people at Bosque Redondo, and the movement to establish the Bosque Redondo Monument & Museum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Drag Me Back to Dino’s drag show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Thanksgiving lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Lunch is $3 for those 60 and older, $3 for those 59 and younger. Call 505-599-1380.

Business After Hours, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at J.A. Jewelers & Co., 2909 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Admission is $5 or a donation of a coat for a child with proceeds benefiting the Coats for Kids program.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at No Worries Sports Bar & Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan College Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3465.

The Fool’s Gold Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Variety Express performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Orchard Plaza at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. The event includes 5k and 2-mile runs. Registration ranges from $20 to $30. Call 505-599-1184.

The St. John’s New and Used Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 312 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The event features homemade crafts, jellies, books by local authors and more. Free. Call 505-716-1350.

The Kelly Green Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1. Call 505-486-1515.

Stuff the Bus, an annual food-donation event benefitting the ECHO food bank, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, outside Albertson’s grocery store at 4909 E. Main St. in Farmington. Residents are asked to donate food for needy families. Call 505-325-3541.

A talk about the benefits of bees to humans will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a New Mexico State University extension staff member. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Dance Night takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center activities room at 208 N. Wall St. in Farmington. The event features live music and dancing. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380.

Cuarenta Y Cinco performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Admission is $25. Call 505-215-0697.

Comedy Night takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Sam Ridley and Joel Brill. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the show. Call 505-566-1205.

The Laughter at the Edge comedy show returns at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, to the Cedar Bow Comedy Club at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Upper Fruitland, with performances by Joshua Fournier and Eric Trevizo. No cover, but admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-728-0337.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Line dancing classes are offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo Bingo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

