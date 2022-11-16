Annual Charity Bowl Sale at San Juan College will benefit Habitat for Humanity

FARMINGTON — Months of work by students in the ceramics program at San Juan College will pay off this week when the school presents its Charity Bowl Sale, an annual fundraising event that serves as a favorite stop for those looking to get in some early holiday shopping.

Ceramics professor Don Ellis, who oversees the sale, said 1,200 to 1,300 one-of-a-kind bowls produced by him and his students will be offered for sale for $10 each during the sale, a price that includes a free fill-up of soup from the college’s Mary’s Kitchen.

The sale has been a holiday-season tradition in San Juan County for nearly a quarter of a century. Ellis said he has been involved with the event for 17 years, and it began five or six years before that. Preparations for the sale begin in the late summer each year, and Ellis and his students spend much of the fall semester creating bowls to be sold during the event.

“I’m ready,” Ellis said Nov. 15 as the final bowls were being fired. “We’re ready.”

The proceeds from the event benefit a San Juan County nonprofit organization each year, and this year’s recipient again will be Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable homes for low-income families. Last year’s event raised $10,000 for the organization, the fourth-largest amount in the history of the sale, and Ellis said his students were eager to work with Habitat again this year.

He said the organization was very conscientious about providing a full accounting for how all the money was spent and how its families benefited from the funds.

“The students really liked that,” Ellis said. “ … It really connects the students working to get this done with people who are trying to help.”

The sale features not just bowls, but also other types of pottery, as well as additional items produced by San Juan College students, including scarves, beadwork, Christmas ornaments and more. The show coincides with the college’s annual student art exhibition, which continues this month in the art gallery of the Henderson Fine Arts Center.

The Charity Bowl Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, in the 9000 meeting rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Ellis said shoppers who arrive a little late on either day likely still will be able to make purchases.

Call Ellis at 505-566-3486 for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.