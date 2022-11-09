Calendar of events

“The World of the Raven,” a presentation by wildlife expert Chadd Drott, will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

Four Shillings Short will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free.

A Thanksgiving potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and drinks will be provided, and visitors are asked to bring a side dish to share. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

A church safety seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free, but all participants are asked to bring donations of canned food for the ECHO food bank. Visit sheepdogsafetytraining.com to register.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will place flags on the graves of veterans at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington. A brief ceremony is planned.

A Veterans Day lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Lunch is $3 for those 60 and older, $6 for those 59 and younger. Call 505-599-1380 or visit fmtn.org/BDSC.

Four Shillings Short performs at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Admission is by donation. Call 505-258-4076.

The AstroFriday series at San Juan College continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd., with a presentation of “Tour of Mars.” Free, but admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after either program has begun. A free stargazing session with telescopes will take place in courtyard after the second show, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The MovieNight series at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, with a screening of “Matilda.” Free, with food and drinks available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $5 for games and dinner. Call 505-599-1184.

The Bryon Ramone Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Variety Express performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The 11th annual Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the RiverStone Church gym, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-330-9884.

The CrossRoads Church Craft Fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at CrossRoads Community Church, 2400 Butler Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-482-1263.

The Panteraz Winter Wonderland Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Piedra Vista High School, 5700 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-330-3119.

The Wounded Warrior Project 5k Run and Walk will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. No registration is required, but donations to the Wounded Warrior Project are appreciated. Email crogers@fms.k12.nm.us.

A Date Night Dance with live music takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the activity room at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 208 N. Wall St. in Farmington. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380 or visit fmtn.org/BDSC.

San Juan Chorale Fall Concert, featuring a performances of “Magnificat,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at RiverStone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. Free, but donations will be accepted.

“Miss Nalgas USA 2022,” a performance artwork by Rosemary Meza-DesPlas, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free.

Al Hurricane Jr. and Joker’s Wild perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25 and $35. Call 505-566-1205.

The Vienna Boys Choir performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1148.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Chef Bernie’s Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington. The Christmas giving program will be discussed. All registered Democrats are welcome. Email inerlite@sisna.com for more information.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Dino Eggs-stravaganza takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Sherman Dugan Museum of Geology on the San Juan College campus, 5301 College Blvd. in Farmington. The newest addition to the museum’s prehistoric collection will be revealed. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Singo Bingo takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

