Want to name a robot? SJRMC holds a contest for kids

The Daily Times Staff

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – San Juan Regional Medical Center is celebrating its acquisition of a new surgical robot by giving local kids a chance to name it.

The medical center is asking school-age children to come up with a catchier name than it’s real one, the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery System.

“The winner will receive a family-fun basket of goodies, including tickets to the Allen Theaters, Rock N Roller Rink and Fly High Adventure Park,” the hospital said in a news release. “In addition, the winner will get his or her photo taken with the robot and our team of experts in the OR, plus a commemorative coin and special plaque.”

Contestants should log onto https://www.sanjuanregional.com/robot and fill out the form by Nov. 7, which includes:• Child’s name• Grade• School• Contact information• Robot name

Entries will be judged by the Operating Room Committee, which plans to announce a winner on Nov. 17.The da Vinci Xi System uses advanced technology to keep a surgeon in control of a procedure while using minimally invasive surgery that leads to faster healing, the hospital said.

Doctors can use the robotic system’s 3D high-definition camera “for a crystal-clear and highly magnified view of anatomy, more precise control and access to anatomical locations that were previously hard to reach.”Less damage to tissue means people may heal faster and have a shorter hospital stay with pain after surgery and fewer complications.

“The da Vinci is now being used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures at San Juan Regional Medical Center, including procedures performed by the surgeons at San Juan Health Partners General Surgery and San Juan Health Partners Urology,” the hospital noted.