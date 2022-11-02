Calendar of events

The Broadening Horizons Lecture Series gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation on “Romeo & Juliet’s Astrology” by Andrew Isaacson. Free. Call 505-566-3430.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new American Indian Business Enterprise Incubator will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Big Idea Makerspace at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd in Farmington. Free.

An opening reception will be held for the San Juan College Student Art Exhibition from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through Dec. 9. Call 505-566-3464.

Comic Costaki Economopoulos performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call 505-436-2657.

The Full Country Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at Dino’s Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The second annual Lifts for Gifts max lifting competition takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, 1925 Positive Way. Participants will be battling for a $200 cash prize in each event. Call 314-719-9327.

The Calvary Chapel Craft Fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Calvary Chapel of Farmington, 6925 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-326-0604.

The third annual Turkey Toss Disc Golf Tournament Food Drive takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the disc golf course behind the Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $35, $25 with a food donation. Call 505-354-0065.

The Christmas Craft Fair takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Free. Call 505-599-1184.

The St. John’s Holiday Bazaar takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 312 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-716-1350.

The San Juan Center for Independence Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the center, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-5840.

The Sun & Shine Car Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5968 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes classic cars, a DJ, a beer garden, concessions and prizes. Free. Call 505-566-1200.

The Tibbetts Middle School Fall Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the school, 3500 Twin Peaks Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-8613.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity will present a homeowners orientation meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Information will be provided about the Habitat home-building process, and questions will be answered about how is eligible. Free. Call 505-326-5379.

Grandparents Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Grandparents receive free admission to the “Wild Kratts” exhibition with a paying grandchild and can help their child make a free bat house to take home at 10 a.m. Call 505-599-1174.

Paul and Hannah McClure perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., as part of a fundraiser for Hope Effect. Tickets are $22 and $35. Call 505-599-1148.

The San Juan Symphony performs its “The Magic of Mozart” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The concert also features the Caliente Community Chorus of Farmington, along with the Fort Lewis College Chamber Choir and the Durango Choral Society. Tickets range from $10 to $30. Call 970-382-9753.

Arise Roots and Mister Kali perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The annual Giving Thanks for Our Veterans dinner takes place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. Lunch is $8. Call 505-599-1524.

The San Juan County Dem Dames will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for lunch and conversation at Porter’s Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Email inerlite@sisna.com for more information.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Snacks will be provided. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1260.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.