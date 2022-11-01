NEWS

More than free candy: Halloween revelers show off their costumes at Boo-Palooza

Mike Easterling
Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — A horde of costumed revelers descended on downtown Farmington Monday afternoon for the city’s Boo-Palooza celebration as several blocks of Main Street were closed to traffic and merchants opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.

The annual Halloween event attracted thousands of visitors, who were drawn not just by the promise of free candy, but by several other activities, including a costume contest, cornhole games and photo opportunities.

An assortment of demons, witches, ghosts, superheroes and other elaborately costumed trick-or-treaters gathered in downtown Farmington on Halloween for the city's annual Boo-Palooza celebration.

Children and adults alike got into the spirit of things, with plenty of them choosing traditional costumes, such as witches, ghosts and vampires. Others took a more pop culture-based approach, meaning there were lots of “Star Wars” characters running around, including stormtroopers and Mandalorians, while the superhero category was dominated by Spiderman costumes. There were also plenty of dragons, dinosaurs and knights in shining armor.

Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to Main Street through downtown Farmington on Halloween for Boo-Palooza.

Still others adopted a more whimsical or creative approach, including “Flintstones” characters, NASA astronauts, a wide array of demons and even those who favored food-oriented costumes such as hot dogs, bananas and even a slice of pizza.

In addition to the dozens of merchants giving away candy, the downtown Farmington Boo-Palooza celebration featured cornhole games and other activities.
"Star Wars" costumes were a popular choice for trick-or-treaters at this year's Boo-Palooza celebration in downtown Farmington, including this Mandalorian character holding a Baby Yoda.

