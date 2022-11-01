More than free candy: Halloween revelers show off their costumes at Boo-Palooza

FARMINGTON — A horde of costumed revelers descended on downtown Farmington Monday afternoon for the city’s Boo-Palooza celebration as several blocks of Main Street were closed to traffic and merchants opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.

The annual Halloween event attracted thousands of visitors, who were drawn not just by the promise of free candy, but by several other activities, including a costume contest, cornhole games and photo opportunities.

Children and adults alike got into the spirit of things, with plenty of them choosing traditional costumes, such as witches, ghosts and vampires. Others took a more pop culture-based approach, meaning there were lots of “Star Wars” characters running around, including stormtroopers and Mandalorians, while the superhero category was dominated by Spiderman costumes. There were also plenty of dragons, dinosaurs and knights in shining armor.

Still others adopted a more whimsical or creative approach, including “Flintstones” characters, NASA astronauts, a wide array of demons and even those who favored food-oriented costumes such as hot dogs, bananas and even a slice of pizza.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.