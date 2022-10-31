State police investigating two fatalities on US Highway 64 that happened on Oct. 29

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — New Mexico State Police are investigating two fatal incidents that happened on different stretches of U.S. Highway 64 in San Juan County on Oct. 29. One involved a head-on crash, and in the other a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

At 4 p.m. police responded to a head-on crash on the highway near Milepost 79, east of Bloomfield. The crash involved a 2012 Nissan Altima driven westbound by Leanna Florez, 24, of Blanco and a 2015 Toyota Tundra with four occupants, the news release stated..

Police said the Altima crossed the center line and crashed into the Toyota Tundra head-on.

“Florez, who doesn’t appear to have been wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator,” the news release stated. “The 58-year-old male driver and the three passengers in the Tundra were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are not known.”

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle around 8 p.m. that night near Milepost 33 between Shiprock and Farmington.

“The initial investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, Ramon Natividad-Garcia, 40, of Bloomfield was crossing the westbound lanes of U.S. 64,’ the State Police said in a news release. “He was struck by a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 51-year-old male.”

Natividad-Garcia was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said the driver and passenger in the Mitsubishi were not injured.

Both incidents remain under investigation.