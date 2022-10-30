County's Halloween events schedule is frightfully full

FARMINGTON – At its peak the line of trick-or-treaters staking out their share of candy at Animas Valley Mall Saturday snaked all the way from the front of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant into the side parking lot of the former Sears department store.

Once they reached their destination, candy awaited the roughly 1,500 trick-or-treaters who attended the event, which happened between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It was a great turnout yesterday,” said Andrea Rubio of the Low & Slow Car Club. She was the organizer of the 5th Annual Trunk or Treat at the Animas Valley Mall event that unites local car and motorcycle clubs for a sweet purpose and invites community members to bring their own candy and join in the fun.

The event gives people a chance to open their hearts – and their decorated trunks or pickup trucks – to give local kids a safe and family-friendly way to gather some sugary loot before the pumpkins officially light up on Oct. 31.

Farmington resident Larry Jacquez decorated a pickup truck with an assortment of skeletons and some painted additions on the wheel wells and other places added by a grandson. Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday he was putting on the finishing touches as the crowd gathered.

“There was a lot in here,” he said of the turnout his first time around. “Last year was pretty good.”

Jacquez said he got involved last year at the urging of his grandchildren and enjoyed it.

Not far away the 1937 Plymouth used by Randy Brooks of the Northern New Mexico Street Rodders was getting a lot of positive feedback from adults accompanying the kids through the long line on that brisk Saturday afternoon.

More Halloween events on tap

For those who haven’t partaken yet of local Halloween events, there’s still a lot to do and see.

For the athletically-minded, the Halloween Boo-ouldering Competition takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.People can take turns scaling the climbing wall, and costumes are encouraged. Just make sure one can climb while wearing them. The cost is $10 per climber. Call 505-566-3487.

The much-loved Boo-palooza extravaganza will draw many trick-or-treaters from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, along Main Street in historic downtown Farmington. There will also be games, vendors and costume contests and the event is free. Call 505-599-1197 for more information.

The Cunningham Haunt House is back for its annual pop-up scare-fest. It’s open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at 2308 E. 14th St. in Farmington. That terrifying time is also free. Call 505-635-4442 for more information.

Another local trunk or treat event happens from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the First Baptist Church of Aztec, 700 Navajo Ave. This free event features trick or treating, food, a photo booth and hayrides. Call 505-334-6833 for more details.

Also, a free Halloween glow disc golf event happens from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Baskets will be lit, and lights for discs will be provided. Call 505-566-2480 for more information on this event.

Daily Times reporter Mike Easterling contributed to this report.