Farmington HVAC company accepting nominations for furnace giveaway program

FARMINGTON — A popular annual giveaway program operated by a Farmington business has returned for its fourth year just as cold weather arrives in San Juan County.

Robbins Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. once again is accepting nominations for the program, through which one local family will have a new Coleman heating system installed in its home. This is the fourth year for the program, and its popularity continues to grow.

Robbins HVAC owner Michelle Robbins said she expects the company to receive approximately 120 nominations this year. When the program began in 2019, 40 nominations were received, while that figure doubled to 80 the second year. Last year, 113 nominations were received.

"We are expecting it to go up again based on familiarity with the program in the community," Robbins said.

Nominations for the program are accepted through the company's website at robbinshvaconline.com/wecare. Those who wish to print and fill out the form also can submit it in person to the company's headquarters at 1317 Schofield Lane in Farmington during business hours on weekdays.

People may nominate themselves or others for program, according to a news release from the company. To be eligible for the program, nominees must own their own single-family home. Rentals, businesses and multifamily dwellings are not eligible. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 9.

The nomination period opened Oct. 26, and Robbins said three nominations already had been received by the next day. She expects many others to follow.

"Hopefully, word will spread and that will help us get more nominations," she said.

Once all nominations have been received, three finalists will be selected. Company representatives then will conduct visits to the three homes to determine if a furnace installation will be possible and successful. The winner of this year's furnace will be announced on the company's Facebook page on Nov. 24.

Last year's winner was an elderly woman who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and who had not had heat in her home for the previous two winters. Being able to help folks in those kinds of situations is what makes the program worthwhile, Robbins said.

"My favorite part of the process is the ability to give back to the community," she said. "We believe all successful businesses should give back."

Robbins noted that when her company was named 2021 Business of the Year in February by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, chamber officials told her the furnace giveaway program was a major factor in the decision.

