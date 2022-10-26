Calendar of events

A trick or treat drive-thru will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Family Crisis Center parking lot, 208 E. Apache St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-3549.

A Halloween carnival will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Ben Mortensen State Farm, 7415 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features games, face painting, cotton candy, ice cream and a dunk tank. Free. Call 505-327-6117.

The Bloomfield Trunk or Treat presented by the Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Salmon Park, 301 N. 5th St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-0880.

SunRay's Haunted Stables takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-19; and 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at SunRay Park and Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $10 with proceeds benefitting the San Juan Special Olympics. Call 505-566-1200.

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" will be performed by the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $16 and $20. Call 505-599-1144 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A pumpkin dive and paint your pumpkin event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Bloomfield Aquatic Center, 201 E. Blanco Blvd. The event is open to those 12 and younger.

The Munchkin Masquerade Carnival takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event features games, prizes and a costume contest. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1184.

Fallen Walls will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

The Movie Night series continues at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, with a free screening of "Halloween Town." Free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

Fate's Highway performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Dino's Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-3152.

Isidoro performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market concludes its 2022 season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Zombie Run takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features a 5k trail run and fun run. Registration is $25 for those 14 and older. Call 505-566-3410.

The Fall Bazaar and Carnival takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event features games, crafts, treats and two haunted school buses. Free.

The second annual ECHO Inc. Zombie Run takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event includes 5k and 10k courses, and a fun run. Registration is $35. Call 505-325-7466.

The third annual Farmington Area Single Track Kids Trick-or-Treat Ride takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the Anasazi Trail at the corner of Sandalwood Drive and College Boulevard in Farmington. Free. Call 505-793-5233.

A haunted house will be featured from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is $2.50.

The Spooky Pooches Dog Costume Contest takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. The entry fee is $10. Proceeds will benefit 4 Corners Wolf Rescue's efforts to build a wolf sanctuary.

The Halloween Carnival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Learning Commons Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features games, food, prizes, a costume contest and more. Ticket prices range from 25 cents to $1.

The Kart Kanyons Track or Treat will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Kart Kanyon Speedway, 1000 Motorcross Road in Aztec. Free. Call 505-486-6204.

The Locke Street Eats Halloween Costume Contest takes place from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

A community trunk or treat will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Animas Valley Mall, 4601 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-215-0385.

A Halloween costume party with DJ Affex takes place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

Carrey Thompson and the Ragtown Chiefs perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Chokecherry Jam leads a singalong session at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Bethany Christian Church, 711 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is invited.

The B.P.O. Does Halloween Party takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Elks Lodge, 801 Municipal Drive in Farmington. The event features treats, pumpkin decorating, a cake walk and more. Admission is $5.

An intermediate cold connections class takes place from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4, at the Three Rivers Art Center, 123 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Registration is $250. Call 505-716-7660.

The Halloween Boo-ouldering Competition takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Participants can take turns scaling the climbing wall, and costumes are encouraged. The cost is $10 per climber. Call 505-566-3487.

Boo-palooza takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, along Main Street in downtown Farmington. The event features trick or treating, games, vendors and costume contests. Free. Call 505-599-1197.

The Cunningham Haunt House is open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at 2308 E. 14th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-635-4442.

A trunk or treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the First Baptist Church of Aztec, 700 Navajo Ave. The event features trick or treating, food, a photo booth and hayrides. Free. Call 505-334-6833.

A Halloween glow disc golf event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Baskets will be lit, and lights for discs will be provided. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Farmington Action Team meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free. Call 505-326-7602.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

