Calendar of events

Mike Easterling

Farmington Daily Times

A free shred day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union location at 5600 E. Main St. in Farmington. Visitors can bring tax documents, bank statements and other documents with private information to be shredded and disposed of in a secure fashion. Visit useagle.org/shred for more information.

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" will be presented by the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $16 and $20. The production continues next weekend. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows for tickets.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The third anniversary party takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington, with music by Steely Dead and Hotel Vibes. Call 505-326-2337 for ticket information.

A Bavarian Germanfest celebration featuring the Classics Combo will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes music by Sallyanne Bachman, and Rich and Sarah Canfield, along with a German meal. The performance is free, but buffet tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 505-325-5222.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Durango and Farmington Cycling Tour takes place all day Saturday, Oct. 22. Routes of 13, 26 or 56 miles are available. Registration ranges from $20 to $100. Call 970-759-2126.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2,2 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A free, ranger-led tour of the Aztec East great house will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road. The tour is limited to the first 15 people who sign up. Register at 505-334-6174.

The third annual Four Corners Buddy Walk takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Kiwanis Park, 3540 E. 30th St. in Farmington. The event promotes acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. It includes music, networking opportunities, food vendors and performances by local cheerleading teams and dance groups. Registration is $5 per walker or $20 per family. Call 505-801-2339 or 505-634-6914.

A silent auction, live auction and American/Thai dinner will be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Day3 Church, 1111 S. Miller Ave. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-900-6710.

A Bisti Badlands Night Hike will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Outdoor Equipment Rental Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Hikers will be transported by van to the wilderness site. Participation is free for San Juan College students, $20 for community members. Call 505-566-3221.

The sixth annual Caliente Community Chorus Cabaret will be performed at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $20. Call 505-947-2510.

The Levi Platero Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Tickets are $15. Call 505-278-8568.

The High School Halloween Bash takes place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington. The event includes a DJ, a costume contest and more. Admission is $10.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.