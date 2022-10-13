Waste disposal events planned this weekend at locations throughout San Juan County

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Residents of several places in San Juan County will have the chance to get rid of unwanted household items this weekend when waste disposal events are held throughout the county.

A household hazardous waste collection event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and the unincorporated parts of the county are welcome to dispose of their household hazardous waste for free during the event.

The list of acceptable items includes used batteries, lightbulbs, auto fluids, gas, brake fluid, antifreeze, household cleaners, gardening chemicals, insecticides, weed killers, fertilizers, aerosols and paints. Residents may not bring biomedical or medical waste, explosives, compressed gases, 55-gallon drums, yard waste, ammunition, appliances, tires, electronic waste, or business or industrial waste.

Proof of residency in the form of a photo ID is required for participation. For more information, visit SJCounty.net/HHW.

Residents of Aztec and Farmington who have Waste Management service can schedule a free curbside hazardous waste pickup, but they are not eligible to drop off waste in Aztec on Saturday, according to a news release from the county.

County residents also are eligible on Saturday to drop off loads of regular trash at no charge at transfer stations that are open that day, the release states. Flattened corrugated cardboard, bagged aluminum cans and large appliances, including refrigerators and freezers that have had their doors removed can be disposed of for free any time. For a list of locations and their hours of operation, visit SJCounty.net/SolidWaste.

