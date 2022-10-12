Calendar of events

The Professional Women's Summit presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce takes place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. St. The event features a full day of speakers and presentations. Call 505-325-0279 for registration information.

Craft Night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., will allow participants the chance to learn to make a macrame wall hanging in the Multipurpose Room. Call 505-566-2210.

The Broadening Horizons Lecture Series at San Juan College continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, with a presentation by Ron Price on "Relationship Germs and Their Antidotes" in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3430.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Stand Down 2022 will be presented by the San Juan College Foundation and the San Juan College Veterans Collaborative from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Health and Human Performance Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Various support services will be offered, including mental health screenings, housing and shelter assistance, job assistance and mental health services. Veterans also can receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, dental services, and employment and veterans services. Free. Call 505-566-3970.

The Bishop's Class Golf Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Riverview Golf Course, 64 County Road 6520 in Kirtland. Registration is $150. Proceeds benefit Catholic schools in the Diocese of Gallup. Call 505-726-8295.

The Friends of the Nature Center Fall Gathering will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. RSVP to 505-325-5811.

Breezin' performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The AstroFriday series at San Juan College continues with presentations of "From Earth to the Universe" at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A stargazing session with telescopes will follow in the courtyard, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

Movie Night at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, will feature a free screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

The Wild Country Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dino's Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Jokers Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Aztec Oktoberfest downtown block party takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on Main Avenue in Aztec. The event features a car show, live music, beer gardens, a costume contest and more than 50 vendors. Free. Call 505-609-7230.

The 2k Fun Run Walk and Roll fundraiser for Farmington's planned all-abilities park will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Old Tibbets Middle School Site, 304 E. Apache St. in Farmington. Registration is $12 for children and teens, $22 for adults and includes a T-shirt, lunch and prizes. Visit taapfoundation.com.

Free admission will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave., as part of the Aztec Oktoberfest block party. The museum will be offering a German-theme exhibition. Call 505-334-9829.

A presentation by Hawks Aloft educators will take place at noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

The 12th annual Chocolate Affair, a fundraiser for People Assisting the Homeless, will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes a barbecue dinner, live music by Jose Villareal, a cash bar, a chocolate tasting and a raffle. Tickets are $50. Call 505-327-3104.

The Rockin' Life Suicide Prevention open stage event featuring music, art and poetry will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington. Behavioral health organizations are invited to set up a booth and provide information about their services and programs. Free. Call 505-879-9547.

Julie & the Boyz will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Showcase on Dustin concert series continues with the "A New Generation of Hope" concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. Admission is $10 at the door, and children are admitted free. Proceeds benefit the Gordon Glass Sponsor Circle.

Comedy Night with Omar Tarango and Amanda Cohen takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the show. Call 505-566-1205.

The Rockin' Horse Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

The Aztec Quilting Bee takes place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Bloomfield Culture Center, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8315.

A free homebuyers 101 class will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Connect Space, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, by Bluehorse Realty NM. The class is designed to walk first-time home buyers through the process. Call 505-320-1074.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Chef Bernie's Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington. All registered Democrats are welcome to attend.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The San Juan College Transfer Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 9000 rooms of the Henderson Performing Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event offers students the chance to connect with representatives of four-year institutions about their school's admission requirements, majors, scholarships and more. Snacks and drinks will be served.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

