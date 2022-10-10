San Juan County's COVID cases up 5.6%; New Mexico cases up 7.8%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

FARMINGTON − New coronavirus cases increased 7.8% in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday as the state added 1,623 cases. The previous week had 1,505 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico is ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 298,674 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.54% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 94 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 89 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 47,412 cases and 830 deaths.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in De Baca County with 286 cases per 100,000 per week; Rio Arriba County with 167; and Cibola County with 165. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 603 cases; Sandoval County, with 155 cases; and Santa Fe County, with 118. Weekly case counts rose in 16 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Doña Ana, Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 13 counties, with the best declines in Otero County, with 58 cases from 239 a week earlier; in Rio Arriba County, with 65 cases from 94; and in San Miguel County, with 18 cases from 31.

In New Mexico, 28 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 15 people were reported dead.

A total of 620,306 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,595 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,699,237 people have tested positive and 1,062,564 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 9. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 125

The week before that: 162

Four weeks ago: 194

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 50,835

The week before that: 49,835

Four weeks ago: 58,231

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.