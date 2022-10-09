Statewide NM cannabis sales at $39 million in September, slightly behind August's figures

FARMINGTON — Cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $39 million in September, with $24 million of that figure coming from adult-use sales, according to a state report.

The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department reported on Oct. 7 that dispensaries within San Juan County sold more than $928,000 at locations in Farmington, Aztec and Kirtland.

Shops in Farmington sold $193,079.74 in medical cannabis and $658,121.81 in recreational sale for a combined $851,201.55. In August, by contrast, Farmington’s shops sold just over $800,655 worth of medical and recreational cannabis products combines, marking a slight increase in Farmington’s sales during September.

More:City drops San Juan Generating Station lawsuit in favor of arbitration

Farmington’s sales ranked 12th among the state’s 59 venues for medical and adult use sales by volume that reported such sales in September.

In Aztec the medical cannabis sales numbers were $7,757.81 and the recreational sales were $63,332.24 for a total of $71,090.05. Aztec’s sales were ranked 39th in the state.

In Kirtland there was $404.20 in medical cannabis sales reported, and $5,587.16 in adult-use sales for a total of $5,991.36. Kirtland was ranked 55th for sales volume.

“The state’s population centers of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers, with Sunland Park also posting high sales numbers, rounding out the top five by total sales,” the board said in a news release.

More:Lauren Camp named New Mexico’s new poet laureate

The combined sales total in New Mexico for September was just over $39,651,326.

The sales of legal cannabis in New Mexico began April 1 in state-licensed shops, which generally serve both adult-use and medical cannabis customers.

The new numbers show just a slight dip in sales overall compared to last month.

Customers spent just over $40,679,290 in August. Of that total, $16,459,951.69 came from untaxable medical sales and $24,219,338 from taxable adult-use sales.

In July, licensed retailers around the state reported a total of $40,305,131.90 in combined medical and recreational cannabis sales.

August’s numbers easily surpassed the $39 million in cannabis sales racked-up during April, the first month of legalized recreational sales and the top sales month until July came along to break that record.

September’s was on par with the first month of sales,