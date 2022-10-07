San Juan College Cinematheque Series presentation on Charlie Chaplin postponed

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A presentation planned for this weekend at San Juan College on silent film star Charlie Chaplin has been postponed again.

The presentation by Chaplin expert Dan Kamin, "Red Letter Days," was set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus as the kickoff to the new season of the college's Cinematheque Series. But an illness to Kamin resulted in the event being postponed again. It originally had been scheduled to take place Sept. 24.

College officials did not say when Kamin's presentation might be rescheduled.

The Cinematheque Series features documentary and independent films not released on a national level. Anyone seeking ticket refunds can call the San Juan College box office at 505-566-3430.

