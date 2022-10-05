Calendar of events

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Caballo Canyon Competitive Trail Ride presented by the San Juan Valley Trail Riders takes place Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at Rock Gardens 12 miles east of Aztec. For registration information, call 505-360-3894.

An opening reception for a retrospective of work by artist K.K. Walling will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3465.

A Harvest Party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event features a hay bale hop, a ring toss game, a cakewalk and more. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

The First Friday Market will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. The event features music, vendors and more.

Movie Night at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, features a free screening of the film "Van Helsing" at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 505-772-9663.

The Isidoro Music Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dino's Hideaway Bar, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

Dennis Yazzie performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Breakfast with the Sheriff fundraiser presented by the Sheriff's Office Foundation takes place from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Outback Steakhouse, 4921 E. Main St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 505-334-7067.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The fourth annual Aztec Artists' Studio Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, with the work of more than 20 artists being featured at five studios. Follow the signs around Aztec or visit the Feat of Clay artists coop at 107 S. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec for a map. Call 505-334-6311.

The 17th annual Totah Drums of Fall will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes a social pow wow and gourd dance to celebrate the Totah Behavioral Health Authority program, and includes booths, food trucks, tiny tots dancing and door prizes. Free. Call 505-564-4804.

Fall Navajo Song and Dance takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. The free event closes out the Navajo Nation fair season. Free. Call 505-599-1524.

A presentation focusing on the importance of bees to humans will be delivered at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

The second annual Animas River Jam presented by the River Reach Foundation takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the River Reach Terrace in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features performances by Joker's Wild, Julie and the Boyz and the Family Affair Band. Free. Call 505-716-4405.

The Renaissance Festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes Celtic music, cornhole games, arts and sciences booths, armored combat demonstrations, medieval crafts and food trucks. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

A San Juan College West community picnic will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kirtland Town Park, 43 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. The event includes live music, games, children's activities and a walking trail, as well as a potato bar provided by the Kirtland Chamber of Commerce. Call 505-566-3598.

The Doso Dirtbags perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St.

Open mic night takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. There will be two electric guitars, a bass, a keyboard and a drum set available to use. Call 505-772-9663.

The San Juan Symphony opens its new season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall with the program "Bolero! French Impressions." Tickets range from $10 to $30. Call 970-382-9753.

DJ Loko performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The San Juan College Cinematheque Series returns with Charlie Chaplin expert Dan Kamin presenting a screening of "Charlie Chaplin's Red Letter Days" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, Encore members and members of the military, and $5 for students.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A vote early caravan organized by the San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Porter's Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Participants will meet for lunch, then drive to the San Juan County clerk's office in Aztec to vote. Email inerlite@sisna for lunch reservations. Call 505-860-1819.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "My Friend Dahmer." Guests are invited to bring a brown bag dinner, watch the movie and take part in a discussion of the film and graphic novel upon which it is based afterward. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan County Historical Society will feature a presentation by Angela Watkins on "Migrations to Aztec New Mexico" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Aztec Senior Center, 101 S. Park Ave. Historical society members also will be able to pick up copies of "Greenlawn: A History of Farmington's Pioneer Cemetery, Est. 1896" by Connie Nordstrom. Free.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.