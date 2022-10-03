San Juan County's new COVID cases flat; New Mexico cases fall 4.7%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New Mexico reported 1,505 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 1,580 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 38th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.4% from the week before, with 323,859 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.46% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

San Juan County reported 89 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 87 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 47,318 cases and 829 deaths.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 19 counties, with the best declines in Doña Ana County, with -122 cases from 61 a week earlier; in Bernalillo County, with 519 cases from 587; and in Santa Fe County, with 84 cases from 98.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Otero County with 354 cases per 100,000 per week; Rio Arriba County with 242; and Los Alamos County with 139. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 519 cases; Otero County, with 239 cases; and Sandoval County, with 159. Weekly case counts rose in nine counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Otero, Sandoval and Los Alamos counties.

In New Mexico, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 37 people were reported dead.

A total of 618,683 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,567 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,397,885 people have tested positive and 1,059,605 people have died.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 2. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 146

The week before that: 163

Four weeks ago: 210

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 51,355

The week before that: 53,692

Four weeks ago: 61,434

Hospitals in 17 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 17 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.