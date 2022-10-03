Farmington Police Department will celebrate National Night Out in Berg Park

FARMINGTON — More than 40 vendors and a variety of activities will be part of the annual National Night Out celebration being planned by the Farmington Police Department.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. According to a news release, the lineup of attractions includes photo booths, hay rides, face painting, an obstacle course, a jump house, an obstacle course, a pumpkin patch, sand art, other art activities and games.

Additionally, department officials will be conducting a bicycle giveaway, and a demonstration of the department's K9 unit will take place.

Music for the event will be provided by Greg Brown of GB Entertainment, and the San Juan Safe Communities Initiative will be providing visitors with free hot dogs, chips and drinks.

According to the news release, this year's event is being dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness and celebrating recovery. The event will include a Beat the Chief at Basketball Toss fundraiser, which benefits the San Juan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The event also will feature fundraisers for Officer Jared Stock, who suffered a medical emergency in late June and is still recovering. Navajo tacos and donuts are being sold to help provide for his care and rehabilitation.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, according to the website for the organization. The event is celebrated in August in most locations across the United States, but it takes place in Farmington in October so as not to conflict with the Connie Mack World Series.

