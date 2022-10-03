Registration deadline approaches as early voting period opens next week in state

FARMINGTON — New Mexico citizens who plan to take part in the Nov. 8 general election but who have not yet registered to vote have just a week left to do so.

The deadline for registering to vote in November is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the San Juan County Clerk's Office. That is the same day early voting starts at the agency's office at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Citizens can cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 21.

Early voting expands to additional hours and alternate sites from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5. During that period, the clerk's office will be open to voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Additionally, voters will be able to cast a ballot during that period from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St.; the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave.; the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield; the Central Consolidated School District business office, in the A gym at the old Shiprock High School south of U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock; and at the Newcomb Fire Station, mile marker 56.5 in Newcomb.

Those who wish to vote by absentee can request a ballot beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. The last day a voter can have a ballot mailed to them by the County Clerk's Office is Friday, Nov. 4.

Anyone with a question about voting is advised to call the County Clerk's Office at 505-334-9471 or 833-955-8683, or visit sjcclerk.net.

Voters who wish to check or confirm their registration status can do so by visiting the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office website at sos.state.nm.us and clicking on the "Voting and elections" header.

