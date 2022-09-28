Calendar of events

The Northern Navajo Nation Fair featuring a rodeo, carnival, Indian market and pageant, takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Shiprock Fairgrounds, 101 Uranium Blvd. in Shiprock. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 6 to 12, and free for those younger than 6. Call 505-368-4680.

The second annual Southwest Apple Festival presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Farmington. The event includes the Makers Market, the fall art walk, live music, a Johnny Appleseed storytelling session, an Art in the Alley walking tour and apple treats. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 29, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

The Durango Vintage Festivus takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event features vendors, food trucks and live music. Call 970-903-0681.

Jose Villareal performs at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington as part of the second annual Apple Festival. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Author Ramona Emerson will discuss and sign copies of her novel "Shutter" during a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at Christ the Rock Lutheran Church, 5401 Hood Mesa Trail in Farmington.

The fall art walk takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at locations throughout downtown Farmington. The event includes the work of more than 100 artists, live music, an Art in the Alley walking tour and vendors. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

An opening reception for the "Unhooked Again" art exhibition of decorated bras takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The show benefits the Cathy Lincoln Memorial Fund through the San Juan Medical Foundation. Call 505-327-2907.

The Sandstoners will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington as part of the fall art walk. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

The San Juan County Federation of Democratic Women will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Chef Bernie's Restaurant, 910 W. Main St. in Farmington. A potluck meal will be provided, and state and local political candidates will speak. Everyone is welcome.

Gabe Lucero performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

Movie Night returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a free screening of "Encanto." Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and refreshments. Concessions will be available for purchased. Call 505-566-3403.

DJ Loco performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Kiddie Clinic, a presentation of the San Juan College dental hygiene program, will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Health and Human Performance Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Examinations, cleanings, x-rays and fluoride will be provided during each scheduled appointment at a cost of $10. Call 505-566-3126 or email dentalclinics@sanjuancollege.edu to schedule an appointment.

The Road Apple Rally bike race takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lions Wilderness Park, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event is the longest-running annual mountain bike race in the U.S. and features seven categories. Call 505-599-1184.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Bluffs Country Club Halloween Golf Tournament takes place all day Saturday, Oct. 1, at the club, 5101 College Blvd. utilizing the TrackMan indoor golf simulator Registration is $130 per team. Call 575-644-3937.

The Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, in Riverside Park, 500 S. Light Plant Road in Aztec. The event features live music, athletic and dance competitions, vendors and clan tents. Admission is $20 for the weekend with children 12 and younger admitted free. Call 505-716-3003.

A willow weaving workshop led by Andrew Harvier and Tohono O'odham will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Visitor Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Registration is $80, which includes materials, use of tools and instruction. Participants should bring their own lunch, snacks and beverages. Call 505-334-6174.

Storyteller Indiana Bones performs at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Chile in October-fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington. The Farmington Chamber of Commerce fundraiser features a chile cookoff, vendors, live music and a beer and wine garden. Tickets are $20. Call 505-325-0279.

A come-and-go celebration honoring John and Sara Preston will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 4401 Wildflower Mesa Drive in Farmington. Call 505-327-4771.

The Bluffs Country Club will present an open house from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the club, 5101 College Blvd., Suite 5302, featuring its indoor golf simulator. Call 575-644-3931.

Comedy Night returns at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by James Junes and Chizz Bah. Tickets are $20. Call 505-566-1205.

Full Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Farmington Action Team meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-326-7602.

A National Night Out celebration presented by the Farmington Police Department takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features music, games, hay rides, a photo booth, a pumpkin patch, an obstacle course and more. Free.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Snacks are provided. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.