Four Corners Balloon Rally events planned at locations throughout Farmington this weekend

FARMINGTON — Nearly two dozen teams are expected to participate when Farmington plays host to its first balloon rally in approximately 20 years this weekend at locations throughout the city.

The Four Corners Balloon Rally will take place Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Mass ascension events are planned each day at 7 a.m. at Lake Farmington, while balloon glow events will take place Friday and Saturday nights, followed by concerts. All events are free except for the concerts.

Georgette Allen, spokeswoman for the City of Farmington, said 21 balloon teams have confirmed they will take part in the rally. She said city officials are expecting a good response to the event, given that balloon rallies used to be a popular attraction in the city.

"We anticipate a pretty good-size crowd," she said. "We had a balloon rally here years ago, but the city didn't host it. It's been a while since we had one, so we're expecting a pretty big crowd."

San Juan College will serve as the site of the first evening's activities. A balloon glow begins at 6 p.m. in the parking lot directly south of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. Margaret Clair, the college's director of fine arts and special events, said the event will include a DJ, food trucks, a performance by the White Mountain Apache Dancers, a roaming hypnotist, a balloon lady, a performance by the college's African drumming group and student engagement groups.

"It'll be a nice party, with nice weather, we're hoping," she said.

A performance by Patrick and the Las Vegas Band will follow in the Henderson Fine Arts Center at 8 p.m. The group is led by Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Patrick Lieben and performs a weekly residency at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band has performed with Bon Jovi, One Republic, Megan Trainor, Matchbox 20 and others.

Tickets are $10, but admission for San Juan College students is free. Visit sanjuancollege.edu for more information.

The festivities continue at 6 p.m. Saturday with a balloon glow at Justis Park, 1101 Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. A performance by the Canadian rock band The Guess Who will follow at 8 p.m. next door at Ricketts Park. The group has registered 14 top 40 singles and is best known for its hits "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight," "No Time" and "These Eyes."

Tickets for the concert are $10 and $20 and can be purchased online at fmtn.org. Call 505-599-1148.

Allen said city officials are anticipating the rally will attract visitors from throughout the Four Corners region, and she noted there are several other events taking place in San Juan County this weekend for those visitors to enjoy.

Visit fourcornersballoonrally.com for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.