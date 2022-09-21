Calendar of events

An equinox sunrise observation will take place at dawn on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Chaco Culture National Historic Park near Nageezi. If skies are clear, visitors will be able to see the sun rise between two perfectly aligned windows that flank the entrance to the Great Kiva Rinconada. Gate opens at 6 a.m., and attendance is limited to the first 100 people. Visit nps.gov/chcu.

The Makers Market returns from 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 22, to Orchard Plaza, 101 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event includes live music and approximately two dozen vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, clothing, arts and crafts, leather goods and more. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

The Rise and Vibe Festival takes place Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event features live reggae music, DJs, drumming, a kids zone and more. Visit risenvibe.com for ticket information.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The New Mexico Mission of Mercy free dental clinic takes place all day Friday, Sept. 2,3 and Saturday, Sept. 24, at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Patients will be offered basic care, including fillings, cleanings, extractions and limited root canals on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 5:15 a.m. Visit nmdentalfoundation.org.

The fifth annual Astronomy Festival will take place throughout the day Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chaco Culture National Historic Park near Nageezi. Indoor planetarium shows, tours, presentations and telescope viewing sessions with volunteers from the Albuquerque Astronomical Society are planned. Visit nps.gov/chcu.

The Four Corners Balloon Rally takes place throughout the day Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at locations throughout Farmington. A balloon launch will take place at 7 a.m. each day at Lake Farmington, while balloon glow events and concerts are planned at Justice Park, Ricketts Park and San Juan College. Admission to all events except for the concerts is free. To see a schedule, visit FourCornersBalloonRally.com.

The 54th annual barbecue presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the club, 1925 Positive Way in Farmington. Admission is $10 and includes a barbecue dinner. Call 505-327-6396.

The Four Corners Antique Power Association will present its 41st Antique Tractor and Engine Show at noon Friday, Sept. 23, and 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event includes tractor pulls, displays, a silent auction, and arts and crafts sales. Free. Call 505-419-2515 or 505-850-6155.

The AstroFriday series continues with screenings of "Cosmic Castaways" at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the San Juan College Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after each show has begun. A stargazing session will telescopes will follow in the courtyard outside the Planetarium. Call 505-566-3361.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-325-8176.

Free Movie Night takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington, with a screening of "Beetlejuice." Food and drinks will be available for purchased. Call 505-772-9663.

Patrick and the Las Vegas Band perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Henderson Performing Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the Four Corners Balloon Rally. Tickets are $10. Visit sanjuancollege.edu for more information.

Joker's Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Tee Up for Tingley Golf Tournament takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Riverview Golf Course, 64 County Road 6520 in Kirtland. The event benefits the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. Registration is $500 per team. Call 505-243-6626.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The sixth annual Craft Fair presented by Bee Hive Homes of Farmington will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 508 Airport Drive in Farmington. The event includes crafts, baked goods, hot lunches and more than 30 vendors. Free. Call 505-716-6560.

The "Wild Kratts," "Creature Power" and "Ocean Adventure" interactive exhibitions open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is $10. Call 505-599-1174.

The San Juan County Gold Star Families will dedicate a memorial monument to fallen heroes at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at All Veterans Memorial Plaza in Berg Park in Farmington.

The Harvest Wine Festival take place from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. The event includes live music, food vendors, a grape stomping contest and more. Call 505-632-0879.

Family Fun Day takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington. The event includes face painting, cornhole games, music, balloons and more. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Mommy Milkers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

The Guess Who performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Ricketts Park, 1101 Fairgrounds Road, as part of the Four Corners Balloon Rally. Tickets are $10 and $20. Call 505-599-1148.

This Time Around performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8842.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500. Free. Call 505-592-2551.

Presentations of the final design for a planned all-abilities park in Farmington are planned for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd., and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Farmington City Council meeting, 800 Municipal Drive. Everyone is welcome.

The Sun Bus will offer free skin cancer screening and sun safety education all day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5512 E. Main St. in Farmington.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The weekly Jazz Jam presented by the San Juan Jazz Society and Northwest New Mexico Arts Council takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-0615.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.